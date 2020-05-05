Memorial/MST merger discussion paused

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Discussion on possibly merging Memorial High School and Manchester School of Technology (MST) will be delayed, at least for now.

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt told the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) of his request to postpone the discussion during the BOSC’s workshop meeting on Monday night.

Goldhardt told the board that going forward with merging the two nearby schools while the COVID-19 pandemic limits public feedback would not be fit in with the district’s attempts at improving transparency. He also noted what he perceived as mistrust and misinformation that had developed around the issue.

Ward 9 BOSC Member Arthur Beaudry was upset at the delay, citing two earlier days on the proposed merger. Beaudry felt the decision was urgent given rising enrollment figures at MST creating a space crunch next fall that could be alleviated by the underutilized space at Memorial just a few hundred feet away.

Beaudry also criticized At-Large BOSC Member James O’Connell for statements made during a public access show criticizing the merger, a breach of decorum that drew a rebuke from Mayor Joyce Craig.

O’Connell said that he felt the merger was premature, asking for more input from Goldhardt on why the move was necessary and reiterating concerns that action should not be taken until a comprehensive plan for all of Manchester’s public high schools could be presented.

Beyond the merger discussion, a larger deliberation remains on the future of Manchester’s public schools, with recent recommendations from Manchester Proud accepted by the BOSC proposing that one or more of Manchester’s three high schools either be closed or transformed into a magnet school due to decreasing enrollment across the city.

Although the merger discussion was postponed, Goldhardt told the BOSC that efforts to expand MST’s career and technical education (CTE) would continue to grow, with several members of the BOSC hoping that the city’s other high schools could incorporate their own CTE classes.

He also says he will encourage both schools to seek ways to cooperate and support each other regardless of any decisions on a merger.

With the lack of action on a merger, a search will now begin for a new permanent principal at Memorial High School, scuttling talks of a joint principal for both schools.

Goldhardt’s pause also extended to proposed changes at Wilson Elementary School until redistricting occurs at Southside Middle School and a comprehensive facilities study is completed.