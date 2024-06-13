Memorial junior breaks 60-year-old record

Thursday, June 13, 2024 Ryan O'Connor Sports, High School Sports 0
Thursday, June 13, 2024 Ryan O'Connor Sports, High School Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

DSC 9477 2
Chase Burris is now one of the top triple jumpers in state history/Stacy Harrison photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Chase Burris hasn’t trained in more than a month.

That didn’t stop him from competing on the state’s biggest stage.

And compete he did, this past weekend, when he broke a 60-year-old school record in long jump.

With a leap of 23-feet, 3.75-inches at New England’s, Burris, a junior, won the June 8 event at the New England Track & Field Championships at the University of New Hampshire.

In doing so, he topped Darryl Buck’s 1964 record by an inch.

Just another day for Burris, who picked up long jumping two years ago and continues to improve each meet despite not being able to train due to a groin injury suffered in early May.

“All I’ve been doing is heating and icing my groin and trying to not walk and move around much,” he said. “I think, since I don’t run or anything after the meets and let my groin heal, it doesn’t affect me much the first two jumps. But after that (it feels like) I fully re-injure it again, but all I try to do is not think about the pain and just jump.”

Now, heading into his senior season, Burris said he hopes to continue to improve at the high school level with the goal of competing in college. The state record of 23-feet, 5.25-inches, set in 1998 by Timberlane’s Taylor Smith, is also within reach.

“Chase is a big meet competitor who likes the spotlight on him when he competes,” said his coach, Thomas Lynch. “He also is very focused at these big meets, so there is very little I need to do or say to him he already knows what needs to be done.”

Prior to New Englands, he won the long jump at states with a top distance of 22 feet, 2.25 inches, and then qualified at the Meet of Champions with a fourth-place 21-feet, 6 inches before passing on his last three jumps.

Burris, who also qualified for states and the Meet of Champions in triple jump and plays running back for the school’s football team in the fall, said the support of his mother has been key to his success.
“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.,” he said.
For full results from the New England meet, Meet of Champions and D-I state meet, visit Lancer Timing Services.

See a picture you like? These Stacy Harrison photos and more are available for viewing and/or purchase.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Ryan O'Connor

As a longtime journalist in Southern New Hampshire, Ryan O'Connor has written for several local online and print publications covering everything from school board meetings and local high school sporting events to major crime stories and New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary (yes, the last two are mutually exclusive). In addition to spending time with his beautiful wife and four amazing children, Ryan enjoys attending and serving at church, golfing as much as possible, home brewing, playing softball and snowboarding when time allows.

Email

See all of this author's posts