Memorial honoring NH veterans unveiled in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – A new memorial honoring local veterans was unveiled on November 18 outside of Liberty House (corner of Orange and Maple streets) in Manchester.

The Armed Services Memorial includes five stones, each honoring different branches of the US military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard). It is aligned with Liberty House’s mission to remember, honor and support veterans, and was made possible through the generous support of the following organizations:

Performance Business Solutions LLC

Northpoint Roofing LLC

Swim With a Mission

Integrated Realty Resources, LLC

Northpoint Construction Management LLC

“New Hampshire consistently ranks as having one of the highest veteran populations per capita in the nation, and we are privileged to honor these men and women with this fitting Memorial in tribute to all who have served,” said Jeff Nelson, executive director of Liberty House.

The unveiling included a special ribbon-cutting and remarks from Liberty House executive director Jeff Nelson and donors Chuck Thibedeau and Phil Taub. The presentation of colors was conducted by the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC).

About Liberty House

Liberty House provides substance-free housing and connections to various community resources that help veterans transition to independence. Our sober transitional living program serves veterans facing significant barriers in their lives – including substance misuse, insecure housing, PTSD, mental health challenges and unemployment – that hinder their path forward and stand in the way of their independence. For more information, visit www.libertyhousenh.org.