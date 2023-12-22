Memorial girls take care of business at home

MANCHESTER, NH – Following a tough-luck loss in the regular-season opener and a shorthanded setback to arguably the top team in the state, the Manchester Memorial girls basketball team has gotten back on track the last two games and heads into the Queen City Holiday Tournament on a two-game winning streak.

And with a 53-22 home victory over winless Merrimack on Thursday evening, the Crusaders now sit at 2-2 on the young 2023-’24 season.

Unlike years past, when the Crusaders have been able to rely on a standout player or two to set the pace for the team, this year’s unit is finding its rhythm with a balanced attack.

“(NyAsia) McKelvey is awesome. She’s gotten so much better from a year ago, and Torle (Adumene) is a beast. You know, she’s up and down (the court), flying around. She’s one of the better athletes in the whole league,” said Merrimack head coach Bryan Duggan. “And then, obviously, (Cotreau) has got some steady girls like Payton (Moran), so I can see them, for sure, being a competitive playoff team this year.”

