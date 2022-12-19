Memorial girls’ hoops alumni playing current squad on Friday

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Crusaders of old will face the 2022-’23 Manchester Memorial girls’ basketball squad in an exhibition game on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Manchester Memorial High School.

Former Crusaders on the alumni team are expected to include Lyric Grumblatt, Tamrah Gould, Jannessa Brunette and Elizabeth Barrientos among other players from recent teams who have since graduated.

Doors open at 6:30, and spectators are asked to bring non-perishable food items that the team will donate to a local food pantry.