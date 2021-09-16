Memorial football suspended for ten days due to COVID

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Manchester School District announced that due to positive COVID-19 tests among unspecified members of the Manchester Memorial High School football team, all practices and games with Memorial will be suspended for ten days.
This follows an announcement last week where Central football practices and games were suspended for ten days following a positive COVID-19 test among their team. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats also recently suspended games for what turned into ten days out of an abundance of caution following the cancellation of a doubleheader with the Portland Sea Dogs.
The Manchester working closely with the Memorial leadership team and coaches, as well as in consultation with the Manchester Health Department and NH Department of Health and Human Services regarding the positive cases.
