Memorial Day weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 73

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Monday’s Weather
Weather Flash
Shorts and flip-flop alert for the unofficial start of summer! But be aware entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock!
5-Day Forecast May 29-June 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
If on vacation for Memorial Day week it will be dry with our first heat wave with temperatures at or above 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!!
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 60s.
Winds: East winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 07:19 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:49.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.