Memorial Day weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 73

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds around 20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: East winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 07:19 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:49.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.