Memorial Day weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 73

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, May 28, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Monday’s Weather

Today for Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and cooler but a pleasant day for outdoor parades and memorials with a normal high of 73 degrees.

Weather Flash

Shorts and flip-flop alert for the unofficial start of summer! But be aware entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock!

5-Day Forecast May 29-June 2

Memorial Day: Sunny & not as warm. High 73 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 46 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 77 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 47 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with near-record heat. High 90 (Record 94 2013) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & hot. High 93 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and more humid. Low 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorm and humid. Low 59 Winds: NED 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

If on vacation for Memorial Day week it will be dry with our first heat wave with temperatures at or above 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!!

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds around 20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: East winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 07:19 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 01:49.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts