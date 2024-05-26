Memorial Day weather: Cooler, cloudy and humid, showers after 4 p.m., high of 67

Sunday, May 26, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, May 26, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Memorial Day Weather

Cloudy and cooler with more humidity for Memorial Day, although a frontal system brings increasing chances for showers with embedded thunderstorms after 4 PM into tonight.

weather graphic 2 25

Memorial Day Grilling Outlook

Screenshot 2024 05 26 at 7.14.07 PM

Outdoor barbecue plans may be affected, with showers and isolated thunderstorms expected to arrive from the west in the afternoon. It is anticipated that the most significant rainfall will not occur until tonight.

5-Day Outlook, May 27-31

Memorial Day: Expect cloudy skies & humidity with cooler temperatures with showers after 4 PM. High 67 Winds: E 10-15 mph Tonight: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain and a thunderstorm. Low 63 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Expect warmer and more humid conditions; it will be cloudy in the morning, followed by periods of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 82 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & less humid. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy & mild with rain late. Low 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: It will be cooler with a few showers in the morning, followed by periods of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 68 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Breezy with sun and some clouds. High 70
Friday night: Mostly clear. Low Around 50

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first Saturday of June will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Cloudy. Showers are likely early morning and later in the afternoon.
UV Index: Low
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 60
Winds: East winds around 10 mph.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard advises that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person immersed in water may experience loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Tides at Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:03 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 03:03 PM.

Jump in a Lake

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is currently 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts