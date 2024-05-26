Memorial Day weather: Cooler, cloudy and humid, showers after 4 p.m., high of 67

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Cloudy. Showers are likely early morning and later in the afternoon.

UV Index: Low

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 60

Winds: East winds around 10 mph.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard advises that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person immersed in water may experience loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Tides at Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:03 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 03:03 PM.

Jump in a Lake

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is currently 65 degrees Fahrenheit.