‘Our freedom and opportunity comes with great sacrifice, and we must never forget’

Memorial Day is a time for us to honor those who were lost serving our country, and while we cannot be physically together to commemorate their sacrifices, we can still honor their legacy.

On a typical Memorial Day, we’d be participating in a parade and gathering at Veteran’s Park for a ceremony hosted by the Manchester Veterans Council (MVC). Veterans Park is a special place in our city that serves as a memorial for the veterans of World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. We’d be surrounded by trees dedicated to Manchester citizens who fought and died in Iraq, and benches and flags depicting each of the five military branches: the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. And we’d be listening to thoughtful words from Tim Searles, Dan Beliveau, Mike Lopez, and Bill Morin, veterans and members of MVC.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of that. Instead, we’ll be remembering our fallen heroes independently. During this challenging time for our nation, the ultimate sacrifice made by Manchester’s servicemen and women feels even more powerful.

While we’ll miss gathering with our veterans, their families, and our community, we’ll be honoring our fallen heroes with a citywide moment of silence tomorrow, Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m. It’s a time for us to pay respect and to reflect on the sacrifices that our veterans and fallen service members have made and how we can honor them during this unique time in our nation’s history.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to veterans, particularly those who are home-bound, let them know you’re thinking of them and see if they need help with anything during this time. People are also encouraged to take a moment to understand the significance of landmarks throughout the city named for residents of Manchester who served our country, such Kalivas Park, named after Christos Kalivas, the first Greek-American from Manchester to die in World War 1 or Mullen Bridge, named after Corporal Bernard Mullen who died in France a month after D-Day.

We as a city express our deepest gratitude, to all servicemen and women, and their families, who have given so much. Our freedom and opportunity comes with great sacrifice, and we must never forget. Thank you.

Mayor Joyce Craig

Manchester, NH