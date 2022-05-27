Memorial Day events for May 30 include ceremony at VA and downtown parade

MANCHESTER, NH – A Memorial Day Parade presented by the Manchester Veterans’ Council is scheduled to take place on Elm Street beginning at 2 p.m. on May 30. The Parade begins on Elm Street at Webster Street in the North End and proceeds South, to Veterans Memorial Park.

There will also be a ceremony in Veterans Park immediately following the parade.

Street closures will begin starting around 1:30 p.m. on Elm Street and will remain closed for about 90 minutes.

There is also a Memorial Day ceremony planned at the VA Medical Center to be held at the Eagle Entrance by the flags at 10:30 a.m., rain or shine. The VA Medical Center is located at 718 Smyth Road.