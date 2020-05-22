Memorial Day Ceremony at NH State Veterans Cemetery to be replaced with video tribute

BOSCAWEN, NH – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at the NH State Veterans Cemetery has been canceled.

In its place, the Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services in coordination with the NH VFW and NH VFW Auxiliary created a Memorial Day video tribute. A wreath-laying ceremony and speeches were filmed earlier this month at the cemetery.

The video will be posted on social media throughout Memorial Day week.

Cemetery staff placed flags this week and will begin retrieving them on May 26. (Volunteers will not be utilized.) See attached photo.

In addition, the NH State Veterans Cemetery remains open during daylight hours, seven days a week. Between May 20-31, guests may leave potted plants at gravesites. Pots must be unbreakable (e.g. no glass, ceramic, etc.). and no more than 10” in diameter. No more than two items per headstone. Cemetery staff will be on-site between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., May 23 – 25.

For more information about the NH Veterans Cemetery go to: www.nhsvc.com

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NHSVC/