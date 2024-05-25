Memorial Day 2024: Veterans Administration remembrance ceremony, downtown parade time

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – More than 500 family members from across NH will join VA Manchester on May 27 to honor and pay tribute to their loved one and America’s heroes alongside veterans.

Invited guests include Mayor Jay Ruais, the NH Congressional Delegation, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department personnel, and color guard and Manchester Memorial High School marching band.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon at 718 Smyth Road, Eagle entrance (outside) rain or shine.

The Department of Veterans Affairs holds an annual ceremony in observance of Memorial Day to rememer veterans who have passed away ofver the past year [April 1, 2023-2024].

Parade Day

The annual Memorial Day Parade will again take place on Memorial Day, May 27. The parade will feature many local veterans organizations and school bands. Start time: 2 p.m. End time 3:30 p.m. in Veterans Park with a wreath ceremony