Memorial Day 2023 events: Parades, car shows, book talks and more

MANCHESTER, NH – Get the propane for the BBQ now, it’s time to fire up the grill. Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, is around the corner. Originally known as Decoration Day, a day when *citizens* decorated the graves of fallen soldiers, its name was changed to Memorial Day and became a federal holiday in 1971. This holiday weekend make time in your own way to honor those who fought and died while serving in the U.S. military. Below are some local and regional events you might be interested in.

Manchester Memorial Day Parade & Wreath Laying

WHEN: May 29, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Elm Street – Parade, Veterans Park for Wreath Laying

Street Closures for the Parade will begin around 1:30 p.m. on Elm Street and will remain closed for about 90 minutes. There will be a ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park immediately following the parade. The Parade begins on Elm Street at Webster Street in the North End and proceeds South, to Veterans Memorial Park.

AARP Memorial Day Parade and Open House

AARP celebrates Memorial Day with a parade in Londonderry, beginning on Robert Lincoln Way. An open house and cookout for new AARP members will be held following the parade.

WHEN: May 29

WHERE: Robert Lincoln Way, Londonderry

TIME: 11 a.m.

MORE INFO: AARP Memorial Day Parade and Open House

Memorial Day Block Party Social

AARP will host a Memorial Day event at sports bar, arcade restaurant and event venue Block Party Social in Hooksett. With over 100 games, laser tag, axe-throwing lounge, billiards and a 180-degree zip line (only one of two in the USA), Memorial Day will be more than memorable.

WHEN: May 29

WHERE: Block Party Social Hooksett, NH

TIME: 10 AM

MORE: Block Party Social

Raymond Memorial Day Parade

A Memorial Day Parade will be held in Raymond in honor of fallen soldiers. The parade will begin on Raymond Commons.

WHEN: May 29

WHERE: Raymond Commons

TIME: 9:30 a.m.

MORE: Memorial Day Parade-Raymond, NH

Nor’eastern POCI Memorial Day Show

The North Eastern chapter of the Pontiac-Oakland Club International and Londonderry Rotary Club will host its 27th annual Memorial Day Car Show. The show features food, music, raffles and of course, trophies. All makes and models are welcome.

WHEN: May 28

WHERE: 50 Nashua Rd, Rt 102 Londonderry, NH

TIME: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

MORE: Nor’eastern POCI Memorial Day show

Food and Blooms Farm

The Plant Shop of New Hampshire will celebrate Memorial Day with a pop-up plant sale featuring local growers, Food and Blooms Farm, Oak N’ Linden Farm, Saturn’s Garden and The Jolly Botanist.

WHEN: May 27

WHERE: 14 West Broadway, Derry NH

TIME: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

MORE: Food and Blooms Farm

Smell the Gunpowder and A Veteran’s Reflection-The Bookery

Honor Memorial Day with The Bookery of Manchester, which will host Author William R. Graser to discuss his books, “Smell the Gunpowder” and “A Veteran’s Reflection.”

WHEN: May 27

WHERE: 844 Elm St, Manchester, NH

TIME: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

MORE: Smell the Gunpowder & Veteran’s Reflection by William R. Graser

Manchester Firing Line Cruise Night

Manchester Fire Line once again kicks the summer off with Summer Cruise Nights, every Monday night from Memorial Day until Labor Day, with range shooting, a food truck and free admission to the car show.

WHEN: Every Monday from Memorial Day to Labor Day

WHERE: 2540 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH

TIME: 5 – 8 p.m.

MORE: Manchester Firing Line