Memorial can’t keep pace with Trinity

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Crusaders of Manchester Memorial proved to be little challenge for Trinity on Friday night as the Pioneers emerged with 64-47 victory.

Neither team was able to spark much offense early, with Trinity taking a 6-4 lead into the second quarter. However, Memorial’s offense continued to sputter while the Pioneers found their stride, opening up a ten-point lead by the half that remained comfortable throughout the rest of the contest.

After no points in the first quarter, Trinity’s Royce Williams would end with 20 to lead all scorer. Still, Trinity Head Coach Keith Bike felt he didn’t get an optimal performance from Williams and the rest of his squad.

“We didn’t play our best game tonight, maybe we were looking ahead, which we shouldn’t have,” said Bike. “Royce was trying to force the issue in terms of shooting, I talked to him at the half to allow to flow more naturally and things improved from there.”

“We just didn’t come out ready to play tonight, we were flat,” said Memorial Head Coach Danny Bryson. “We were able to stay tight early on and we had a run late in the third quarter, but that was just too big of a whole to climb out of.

Brennan Beland and Johnny Roumaj led the way for Memorial with 15 and 13 points, respectively.