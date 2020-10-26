Memorial and Trinity learn post-season football matchups

Monday, October 26, 2020 Andrew Sylvia High School Sports, Sports 0

CONCORD, N.H. – On Monday, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) released football tournament brackets, with qualification procedures altered this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Manchester Central’s season has concluded after one of their players was diagnosed with COVID-19, leading them to forego what would have been a play-in game on Friday against Concord.

According to Roger Brown of the New Hampshire Union Leader and New Hampshire Football Report, Manchester West has opted out of their playoff game against Souhegan. Souhegan defeated West 55-6 on Oct. 16. Now, Souhegan will face either Hollis-Brookline or Milford in the Division II Quarterfinals.

Manchester Memorial will host Bedford on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., with the winner facing either Concord or Goffstown on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

Trinity will travel to Swanzey on Friday, Oct. 30 for a 6:30 p.m. game against Monadnock. If they win, they would either travel to Pelham or host Campbell on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

About Andrew Sylvia 1859 Articles
