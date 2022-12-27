Memorial Alumni beat girls varsity team in charity game

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A team of Memorial girls’ basketball alumni defeated the 2022-’23 Memorial girls’ basketball varsity team on Monday night, 60-52.

Participants and spectators in the game collected non-perishable goods to deliver to the Families In Transition Food Pantry on Tuesday morning.

“It was a good time, a lot of girls showed up, which was good to see,” said Haleigh Shea, a 1000-point scorer with Memorial who graduated in 2018. “It was better than I expected, it’s always fun when folks come out to watch you play.”

Melanie Presseau, a 2018 Memorial graduate who went on to play at WPI, also enjoyed Monday night’s game, which was the third year the game was played.

“I think at Memorial we all have a pretty good background together,” she said. “It was kind of a bonding experience seeing everybody again.”

