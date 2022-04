Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Former Manchester Memorial girls’ basketball player Lyric Grumblatt has been invited to join a team of NCAA Division III college players touring Brazil this July.

Grumblatt led the nation in scoring among Division III players during her freshman year at Rivier College in Nashua, averaging 26.2 points per game and 35.6 minutes per game in 26 appearances for the Raiders.

More information on the invitation can be found on Grumblatt’s GoFundMe page.