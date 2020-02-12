Members wanted: Social group for young moms in recovery

Rise Up Together is a free supportive playgroup for moms in recovery who have infants and toddlers. This will be a fun place to connect and grow. There will be nurses, recovery coaches and social workers in attendance to field questions and offer support.

Thrive Parenting Resources, 199 Pearl St., has donated its space for this group which will be meeting on the following days and times:

Second Thursday of each month 5:30-7 p.m.

Fourth Saturday of each month 1-2:30 p.m.

(Note there will be no group meeting on March 28)

You can join the group by texting Thrive Parenting Center at 603-657-0550 with your name and “Rise Up Together” and the date you’d like to attend, or email thriveparentingresources@gmail.com. You can also follow Thrive Parenting Resources on Facebook.