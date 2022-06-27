Members First Credit Union’s Terry Wiegelman joins Pope Memorial SPCA board

Members First Credit Union is pleased to announce that Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Terry Wiegelman, has been appointed to the board of Pope Memorial SPCA. Wiegelman is a longtime supporter of the shelter, which meets the needs of homeless and abandoned animals in Concord and Merrimack County.

A volunteer at the SPCA since 2012, Wiegelman was most recently involved with humane education, teaching groups about the shelter and responsible pet care. Over the years, she has assisted with fundraising and adoption awareness events, and has enjoyed working with the adoptable dogs through the shelter’s enrichment program.

“I’ve had a love for animals for as long as I can remember and passionately advocate for them,” explained Wiegelman. “Animals don’t have a voice and that’s what makes organizations like Pope Memorial SPCA and the role they play so important. It’s the compassionate, dedicated people that show up to work and volunteer who give them that voice. It has been an honor to support the SPCA as a volunteer and donor, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make an impact at the board level.”

Located in Concord, NH, Pope Memorial SPCA strives to find lifelong, loving homes for homeless animals. They carefully evaluate all animals under their care to match them with the appropriate applicants. They do not euthanize animals due to space needs or time spent at the shelter, so some may remain there for months until they find their forever home.

“Terry has been a longtime friend of the shelter,” said Heather Faria, Executive Director of Pope Memorial SPCA. “We are so excited to have her join the board.”

To learn more about Pope Memorial SPCA and how you can help, visit popememorialspca.org.

About Members First Credit Union

Since 1949, Members First Credit Union has been a trusted financial resource in Manchester, Bedford and surrounding communities. We get to know our members so we can recommend the right solutions to help them reach their goals. In other words: we’re small enough to make a big difference.

As a full-service financial institution, we offer the products and services our members need, whether for themselves, their family or business. And because we’re not for profit, earnings go back to our members, so they can save and borrow at reasonable rates. Membership is open to anyone living, working, or attending school in New Hampshire.

For more information, call 603-622-8781 or visit www.membersfirstnh.org.