Members First Credit Union to construct new headquarters at Elm and Salmon streets

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union will begin construction of a new headquarters at the corner of Elm and Salmon Streets in Manchester. The 15,000 square foot, three-story building will offer full-service banking with a two-lane drive-up, plenty of onsite parking, and convenient access from the Amoskeag Bridge. In addition to a full-service branch, the new facility will house the credit union’s executive management and back-office support teams. All personnel will be relocating from the current headquarters on 44 Bridge St. in Manchester, once construction is complete.

Similar to its newest location on Route 101 in Bedford, the branch will feature a welcoming, efficient design, outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and open-concept workstations that will replace the traditional teller line configuration. By eliminating the barrier a traditional teller line creates, Members First is able to work more closely with its members and move with ease between their routine transactions and more private consultations. This allows for a more personal, secure and comfortable banking experience.

“We are very excited to embark on this next chapter in the Members First story,” said Bruce Leighton, Members First Credit Union president and CEO. “Now that we’ve expanded our membership throughout the state of New Hampshire, it’s important that we maintain our commitment to provide the best possible experience for both our members and our employees. This new facility will help ensure we meet that promise well into the future.”

Construction is expected to begin early this year with an anticipated opening early 2021.