Members First Credit Union supports human services and children’s charities

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to Waypoint, the oldest human services/children’s charitable organization in New Hampshire. Waypoint empowers people of all ages through an array of human services and advocacy. Members First recognizes the tremendous needs facing its community right now and is committed to supporting essential nonprofits such as Waypoint.

“Giving back to our community has always been one of our primary values,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO, Members First Credit Union. “Like Members First, Waypoint got its start in Manchester and has continued to serve the city and the rest of New Hampshire through the decades. We admire the work Waypoint does for New Hampshire’s most vulnerable citizens and are happy to be able to support their mission.”

Waypoint works collaboratively with New Hampshire and eastern Vermont communities to maintain a social safety net. Waypoint is a private, nonprofit, fully accredited agency that provides services such as adoption, parent education/family empowerment, child care, help for children with developmental concerns or chronic health conditions, mental health counseling, foster care, a homeless youth continuum, home care for older Americans and adults with disabilities, and advocacy. They have 14 offices and conduct over 24 different programs which serve an average of 8,000 people each year.

“Waypoint has seen a significant increase in the needs of our community over the last year,” says Borja Alvarez de Toledo, Waypoint’s president and CEO. “That’s why the continued support of Members First is critical for us to be able to help as many children, young people, families, and seniors as possible. We can’t provide our services without the support of our community, and we are truly thankful for Members First’s commitment to Waypoint.”

