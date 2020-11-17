Members First Credit Union, proud sponsor of Manchester Police Athletic League’s Footrace for the Fallen

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union continues its partnership with the Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL) by being a proud sponsor of last month’s 2020 MPAL Footrace for the Fallen with its $7,500 donation. MPAL is a non-profit afterschool organization that matches cops with kids to provide coaching and mentoring through athletic, educational and enrichment activities.

In 2007, MPAL launched the Footrace for the Fallen to honor Manchester Police Officers and all New Hampshire police officers who have died in the line of duty. Proceeds from the race benefit the Manchester Police Athletic League and their work with area youth. Due to COVID-19, this year’s race was a socially distanced one, starting with a drive-through T-shirt and bib pick-up on Saturday, October 3. Runners chose their own routes and uploaded their times by Monday, October 5.

“We believe in the mission of the Manchester Police Athletic League,” said Bruce Leighton, Members First Credit Union’s president and CEO. “Events like the Footrace for the Fallen honor our public servants and help to fund MPAL’s important work with Manchester’s young people. Members First is honored to be able to give back to our community by supporting this event.”

Despite the changes to this year’s race, MPAL was pleased with the enthusiasm from its sponsors and participants. “The Footrace for the Fallen is an annual event people look forward to each year, and this year’s bib day and pick-up concept were great,” said Jayna Stevens, MPAL director of operations and development. “MPAL’s community involvement is needed now as much as ever, and we are thankful for Members First Credit Union’s ongoing sponsorship in support of our mission.”

To learn more about MPAL, visit www.manchesterpoliceathleticleague.org.

