Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarship Program now accepting applicants

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union is now accepting applications for the Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarship Program. The credit union will award six scholarships totaling $7,500 this year.

The Members First Credit Union scholarships honor past members of the credit union board of directors for their dedication and service and three individuals who served the community in exceptional ways: John S. Walsh, Manchester firefighter and founder of Members First Credit Union; Wilbur L. Jenkins, the first personnel director for the City of Manchester and credit union supervisory committee member for 34 years; and Manchester Police Officer Michael L. Briggs, who was wounded in the line of duty and passed away as a result of his injuries.

“It is our honor to invest in the future of students in our community through our scholarship program,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO of Members First Credit Union. “Each year when we award these scholarships, we are grateful for the opportunity to honor the volunteers who have given their time to serve on our board and supervisory committees, as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our communities.”

To learn more about the Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarship Program and to apply, CLICK HERE. Applications must be postmarked no later than Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

