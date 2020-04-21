We’re here to help: Members First Credit Union continues to offer financial services during COVID-19

BROUGHT TO YOU BY



MANCHESTER, NH — The little things can make a big difference in times like these. As an essential business, Members First Credit Union will continue to offer financial services during the COVID-19 pandemic through safe-distance practices and remote services such as online banking and its mobile banking app. While branch lobbies are currently closed to walk-in traffic, the credit union’s drive-up locations and call center remain open to ensure members have access to safe and uninterrupted banking solutions.

To provide additional support, Members First has implemented payment relief programs for members with consumer loans and residential mortgages to ease the financial difficulties many are experiencing during this crisis.

“We know these are unusual and uncertain times and we’re here for our members,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO, Members First Credit Union. “We also want our fellow essential front-line workers to know how much we truly appreciate their efforts each and every day. As our way of saying thanks, we’ve created a video inspired by them. We’re all in this together.”

For more information about membership at Members First Credit Union and its ongoing COVID-19 efforts, visit www.membersfirstnh.org.