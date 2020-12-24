Members First Credit Union supports local Manchester business with gift card purchases

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union is supporting local businesses in a variety of ways, including purchasing employee holiday gifts from a beloved Manchester institution. This year more than 40 Members First employees will enjoy gift cards from Angela’s Pasta & Cheese Shop.

Small businesses across the country have suffered the effects of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Manchester’s small businesses have been struggling to stay open and keep their employees working. Members First was founded over seventy years ago to provide financial help to community members, and remains dedicated to supporting Manchester and the rest of New Hampshire.

“Each year, we thank our employees for the excellent work they do for our members by giving them a holiday gift,” said Bruce Leighton, Members First Credit Union president and CEO. “More than ever, this year we wanted to spread that appreciation by purchasing their gifts from a local small business. We all enjoy the amazing food from Angela’s Pasta and Cheese Shop, so it was an easy decision.”

Members First senior vice president and community outreach officer, Michael Simoneau, and vice president of marketing, Terry Wiegelman, recently visited shop owner, Steven Freeman, to pick up the gift cards. “I purchased this business in the middle of the pandemic, and we are working around the clock to offer customers safe shopping alternatives for their fine foods and groceries,” said Freeman. “The holiday season is crucial for local small businesses, and Members First’s support is very welcome during these challenging times. Angela’s Pasta is looking forward to seeing more of the Members First team when their new headquarters opens nearby!”

To learn more about Angela’s Pasta & Cheese, visit www.angelaspastaandcheese.com.

