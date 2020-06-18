Members First Credit Union donates $1,200 to keep Manchester Mounted Unit on patrol

Content brought to you by



MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Mounted Patrol Unit is a familiar sight around the city and especially downtown. The unit, comprising Manchester police officers Kelly McKenney and Andrew Choi along with horses General Stark and Valor, is entirely self-funded. Members First Credit Union is pleased to announce its recent donation of $1,200 to help keep them on patrol. This is the fifth year Members First has sponsored the unit.

“The mounted unit is completely self-funded, and with the ongoing costs of feed, veterinary care and equipment, we rely heavily on the generosity of our donors and sponsors,” said Officer McKenney. “Members First Credit Union has been a long time sponsor of the mounted unit. With the help of their sponsorship, we are able to continue being part of the Manchester community.”

Founded in 1999, the Manchester Mounted Patrol Unit is tasked with patrolling the city of Manchester, most notably the downtown area. The mounted unit also serves as an ambassador of the Manchester Police Department through its appearances at public events, parades, schools and police demonstrations throughout the region.

“Members First Credit Union has a long history of supporting those who serve our city, and we are proud to continue this tradition by supporting the Manchester Mounted Patrol Unit for the fifth consecutive year,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO, Members First Credit Union.

Valor is preparing for retirement. His handsome replacement, Enzo, is currently in training.

The Friends of The Manchester Mounted Patrol is a self-funded, non-profit organization that relies on donations, such as this one from Members First Credit Union, to cover expenses associated with operating the unit. For more information about the Manchester Mounted Patrol, visit “Friends of Manchester Mounted Patrol” on Facebook