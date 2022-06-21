Members First Credit Union CEO Bruce Leighton announces retirement

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union announced that Bruce Leighton, president and CEO, will retire in September 2022. Leighton served in this role for 10 years.

“The Members First Board is grateful for Bruce’s years of service to the credit union. His integrity, leadership, and dedication have been instrumental in our growth,” said Paul Beaudoin, chairman of the board. “Working with Bruce has been a pleasure, and we wish him an enjoyable retirement. He will be missed.”

Leighton joined Members First in 2012 as CFO and took on the role of president and CEO in 2013. One of his first major accomplishments was divesting the credit union of its Franklin, New Hampshire branch in 2014. Two years later, he oversaw Members First’s expansion into Bedford and the building of the branch there. For decades, membership to the credit union was offered to people living in the Manchester area, but in 2019, Leighton led the efforts to expand Members First’s charter to serve all of New Hampshire. Membership is now open to anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in the Granite State.

In 2021, Leighton cut the ceremonious ribbon to open the new main office located at 7 Salmon Street in Manchester. The construction of this building was especially gratifying because Leighton had committed to continuing the build during the pandemic. Rigorous safety precautions were taken, and the project was a much-needed boon to the local economy during the shutdown.

In addition to his leadership at Members First, Leighton has served as chairman of the board for the NH Jump$tart Coalition, a non-profit dedicated to providing financial education to students throughout New Hampshire. He also serves on the board of directors of TriCorp, a corporate credit union located in Westbrook, Maine.

“It has been my pleasure and honor to serve as president and CEO of Members First Credit Union for the past 10 years,” said Leighton. “The focus of the team has been serving the membership and the community. I believe the stronger and safer the community, the better for our members who live, work and play here. We recognize that the problems of a community cannot be solved by any one entity or organization, but each of us can do our part. I am very proud that Members First Credit Union was the only credit union in the country to donate 100 percent of the dividend we received from the NCUA Share Insurance Fund to causes that deeply impact Greater Manchester: homelessness, drug misuse, and youth at risk.”

Members First plans to release more information in the coming weeks regarding the leadership transition and search for the next president and CEO. Leighton will continue to lead the organization through September 23, 2022.