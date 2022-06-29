Members First Credit Union Awards $7,500 in scholarships to local students

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union recently gave six outstanding area students a total of $7,500 in scholarship awards. Each year, the Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarships honor those who have served the credit union and the community in exceptional ways.

Members First was proud to award scholarships to these students:

$2,500 Michael L. Briggs Scholarship: Dominick Lesieur of Manchester

$1,000 Wilbur L. Jenkins Scholarship: Peyton Vachon of Gilmanton

$1,000 John S. Walsh Scholarship: Elena Jay of Dunbarton

$1,000 Members First Memorial Scholarship

Camryn Grenier of Bedford

Aiden Kelley of Manchester

Jack Roberge of Bow

“The last few years have been extremely challenging to today’s students, and these scholarship recipients have worked tremendously hard,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO, Members First Credit Union. “Each year as we read the student applications, we are moved by their enthusiasm, goals and vision, and Members First is happy to play a role in their future success.”

Members are invited to apply for scholarships by completing an application on the credit union’s website each year in January. To learn more about the Members First Credit Union Scholarship Program, visit www.membersfirstnh.org.