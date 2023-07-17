Members First Credit Union awards $7,500 in scholarships to local students

Members First Credit Union recently gave six exemplary area students a total of $7,500 in scholarship awards. Each year, the Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarships honor those who have served the credit union and the community in significant ways.

Members First was proud to award the scholarships to these students:

$2,500 Michael L. Briggs Scholarship: Ethan Caldwell, Bedford High School

$1,000 Wilbur L. Jenkins Scholarship: Finn Ricci McDonough, Trinity High School

$1,000 John S. Walsh Scholarship: Ariana Nelson, Pinkerton Academy

$1,000 each Members First Memorial Scholarship Ethan Ramm, Souhegan High School Katelyn Dudley, Manchester Central High School Jack Roberge, Northeastern University



“As a credit union with a mission to support our community, it is an honor to contribute to the educations of these remarkable students,” said Courtney Fifield, president and CEO of Members First Credit Union. “We anticipate great things from these scholars as they pursue their goals, and we wish them continued success in their endeavors.”

“I am extremely grateful to be awarded this scholarship,” wrote Ethan Caldwell, recipient of the Michael L. Briggs Scholarship. “Growing up as the son of a Manchester police officer, I learned of Officer Briggs’s bravery at a young age and receiving a scholarship in memoriam of his life is an honor.”

“Receiving the Members First Credit Union John S. Walsh Memorial Scholarship means so much to me,” wrote Ariana Nelson. “Figuring out how to pay for college has caused a lot of stress in my life, so this scholarship will help me tremendously to pay for my tuition and will allow me to focus on my studies more. I am so grateful to have won this scholarship.”

Members are invited to apply for scholarships by completing an application on the credit union’s website each year in January. To learn more about the Members First Credit Union Scholarship Program, visit www.membersfirstnh.org.