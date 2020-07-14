Members First Credit Union awards $24,500 in scholarships to 23 students

News brought to you by

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union recently awarded $24,500 in scholarships to 23 deserving students, bringing the total scholarship contribution since the program’s inception to over $100,000. The Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarships are awarded each year in honor of those who have served the credit union and the community in exceptional ways.

Recipients of the 2020 Members First scholarships are:

$2,500 Michael L. Briggs Scholarship: Katelyn Brennan of Henniker

$1,000 Wilbur L. Jenkins Scholarship: Madeleine Girard of Manchester

$1,000 John S. Walsh Scholarship: Lela Connors of Manchester

$1,000 Members First Memorial Scholarship (20 awards given):

Traci Belanger of Manchester

Dana Benner of Manchester

Kaitlyn Boles of Bedford

Morgan Burke of Bedford

Gabriel Demanche of Candia

Emma Dudley of Manchester

Jordan Durand of Meredith

Mollie Durand of Meredith

Zachery Elliot of Manchester

Sydney Gagne of Goffstown

Emma Gehris of Hooksett

Sarah Glennon of Manchester

Lauren Goyette of Hooksett

Benjamin Harris of Dunbarton

Katelyn Howe of Hooksett

Lauren Lepage of Bedford

Kayla Midolo of Derry

Wesley Newsam of Raymond

Elizabeth Rolfe of Auburn

Sydney Sullivan of Port Chester, NY

“This year, we’re particularly humbled to award a record number of scholarships at a time when social distancing has put get-togethers and celebrations for graduates on hold,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO, Members First Credit Union. “We hope our contribution can help bring some sense of normalcy to these students who have persevered through unprecedented times. We congratulate this year’s recipients and wish them – and all students who applied – much success in the years ahead.”

“I want to first start off by saying I am completely honored to receive this scholarship,” said Katelyn Brennan, recipient of the $2,500 Michael L. Briggs Scholarship. “Officer Michael L. Briggs is a hero and is someone that will always be remembered. This scholarship will help me continue to pursue my dream of working in law enforcement. I am proud to honor his name and receive this scholarship.”

“This Scholarship means so much to my family and me,” said Zachery Elliot of Manchester. “It is no secret that college is expensive today, so anything that assists us with this financial burden is something I do not take for granted. I would like to express my gratitude to Members First for this scholarship and I promise to put my best effort forth regarding my education which I can, fortunately, do thanks to awards like this!”

“I feel very grateful to have been awarded the 2020 Members First Credit Union scholarship because it gets me that much closer to my ultimate goals,” said Lauren Goyette of Hooksett. “I still have a ways to go at Dartmouth College, and certainly a lot of hard work ahead of me, but the support of organizations like Members First is making it possible for me to work towards my degree in Biomedical Engineering Sciences. Thank you for your generous support of my education and aspirations, it certainly won’t be forgotten.”

Scholarship applications are available on the credit union’s website in January each year. To learn more about the Members First Credit Union Scholarship Program, visit www.membersfirstnh.org.

