Members First Credit Union announces programs, scholarships to for students

Members First Credit Union announced several programs to assist and benefit college students.

Through its annual scholarship program, the credit union will award six scholarships totaling $7,500 to local students. To help students navigate the challenges of paying for college, Members First is hosting education sessions on the basics of planning for college and on refinancing student loans.

Through its scholarship program, Members First honors the memory of three local individuals who served their community in exceptional ways by awarding scholarships named for them. The scholarships recognize John S. Walsh, Manchester firefighter and founder of Members First Credit Union; Wilbur L. Jenkins, the first personnel director for the City of Manchester and credit union supervisory committee member for 34 years; and Manchester Police Officer Michael L. Briggs, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Applications are now available and will be accepted through April 1, 2024. Winners will be notified on July 1, 2024.

College Planning 101 will be held on March 20 from 6-8 p.m. This seminar will cover the true cost of college, understanding your financial aid award, and loans, grants, and scholarships. On April 10 at 6-8 p.m., Members First will host a seminar covering the Ins and Outs of Student Loan Refinancing and Consolidation. Both sessions are presented by Student Choice and will be held in the Spotlight Room at the Palace Theatres. Sign up here to register.

“A primary focus of Members First Credit Union is supporting our community, whether by promoting local nonprofits or investing in the next generation,” said Courtney Fifield, President and CEO of MFCU. “We are pleased to offer these programs to support young people as they pursue higher education.

To learn more about the Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarship Program and to apply, click here. Learn more about Members First’s Student Choice seminars here.

