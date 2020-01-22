Melissa Magoon appointed to the board of directors at The Way Home

MANCHESTER, NH —

The Way Home is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Magoon to its volunteer board of directors.

“We are excited to have Melissa join our board,” said Rick Blais, President, Board of Directors at The Way Home. “She brings a very strong commitment and passion for our agency’s work and we look forward to her input.”

Ms. Magoon is employed by Berry Dunn as a Tax Manager and counts a broad range of local non-profits among her clients. Active in the volunteer community, she serves on the board of the Manchester Library Foundation and serves on the board of the Queen City Rotary Club, where she serves as Treasurer.

“I was drawn to the board at The Way Home because I strongly believe in the cause of addressing homelessness in our community and state. I feel that everyone should have access to quality, affordable housing,” noted Ms. Magoon. “Manchester has been my home for many years, this is wonderful place to live and I wanted to give back. I feel that having an active role as a board volunteer was an effective way to make a large impact on the community.”

According to Bianka Beaudoin, Chief Executive Officer at The Way Home, volunteers are a vital part of the agency’ foundation. “Our selfless volunteers are part of our legacy and help fuel our cause,” she said. “We are thrilled to have Melissa become part of our volunteer leadership team.”

About The Way Home

Now celebrating our 32nd year of community service, The Way Home is a non-profit dedicated to helping low-income households obtain and sustain safe, affordable housing throughout the state of New Hampshire. Since 1988, we have assisted more than 21,000 homeless and high-risk families, individuals, veterans and special needs clients with their housing needs.

Our Mission and Vision statements speak of creatively helping those with the fewest resources. When designing our programs, The Way Home looks first to empower our clients in need. Over the past three decades, this has meant helping them increase their resourcefulness by providing more financial literacy classes, housing counseling, steps to success coaching, healthy home education, landlord/tenant rights and other life skills classes.

Our Vision is to continue as an innovative, grassroots organization committed to creatively helping those with the least resources increase access, raise hope, and build self-esteem. We believe in implementing a “housing first” approach, which provides secure housing with the support they need to make a difference in their lives. To learn more, please visit www.thewayhomenh.org.