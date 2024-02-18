Melanson, Berlin-Gorham stymies Manchester, 4-3

MANCHESTER, NH — Talent tends to travel well. In the case of the Berlin-Gorham hockey team, it travelled 131 miles south and two divisions up.

A powerhouse in Division III for several years, Berlin-Gorham is something of a stranger to all but the most dedicated “puckheads” in Southern NH. But on Saturday afternoon, the Mountaineers introduced themselves in most emphatic fashion, stunning Division I Manchester, 4-3, at JFK Coliseum.

Senior defenseman Boyd Poulin had two goals and an assist to lead the Mountaineers, who built a 4-1 lead early in the second period. Senior goalie Kolin Melanson was spectacular between the pipes, making 34 saves.

“(Melanson) is, by far, the best goalie we’ve seen all season. He did a great job,” said Manchester Head Coach Jeremy Baker, who said he was pleased with the improved effort from his team, despite the loss. “One thing you have control over is your compete level. You determine how hard you’re going to compete. I thought they did a better job of that, a little more energy on the bench. I was pleased with the compete level.”

Ryan Marden had a pair of goals to lead Manchester, which dropped to 7-8-0 on the season and is now tied for 9th place in Division I with Nashua North-Souhegan.

Trailing by a goal in the third period, Marden and Joe Velez led a late charge, as Manchester desperately tried to net the tying goal that would send the game into overtime. The Kings had several good looks, but Melanson came up huge. His best stop came with 1:25 remaining. Velez was set up eight feet in front of the net, took a perfect pass from Andrue McLaughlin and snapped off a shot that appeared headed just inside the left post. Melanson never lost track of the puck, flashed his left pad and deflected it into the corner.

Shortly afterward, Baker pulled goalie Cam Velez for an extra skater. The advantage became 6-on-4 when Berlin-Gorham’s Brody Croteau drew a penalty for slashing with 46 seconds on the clock. The Kings swarmed the net, forcing Melanson to sprawl on the ice, making save after save until the final buzzer.

The Manchester Kings furiously swarm the Berlin-Gotham net in the final minute, in an effort to send the game to overtime. BG goalie Kolin Melanson stops shot after shot.@andrewsylvia @ManchInkLink @chslittlegreen @athleticsMMHS @WestBlueKnights pic.twitter.com/2iN7IPb8v6 — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) February 18, 2024

Having gotten off to slow start in a loss to Bishop Guertin earlier in the week, Manchester seemed determine to avoid a repeat performance against Berlin-Gorham. The Kings came out aggressively, skating hard and pressing the attack against Melanson.

Manchester broke on top 5:15 into the game. Melanson made a save on a blast by Ty Adams but couldn’t control the rebound. Velez was denied on his second chance but Mardon got a stick on the loose puck and poked it home to put the Kings on top, 1-0.

The lead would last just 12 seconds. Poulin took a feed from Cam Pake and whistled a slap shot through a crowd of players and past a screened Velez to make it 1-1.

Manchester controlled much of the play for the remainder of the period, peppering Melanson with 20 shots but were unable to retake the lead. At the other end of the ice, Berlin-Gorham was making the most of its limited chances.

Poulin’s second goal, with 5:33 remaining, gave Berlin-Gorham a 2-1 lead. Just before the end of the period, the Mountaineers stretched the lead on a goal by Connor Lemoine, who converted a loose puck in front of Cam Velez.

Berlin-Gotham goalie Kolin Melanson makes a spectacular kick save on a bid by Manchester’s Joey Velez in the third period on Saturday.@chslittlegreen @WestBlueKnights @athleticsMMHS @andrewsylvia @ManchInkLink pic.twitter.com/upbnzFukBU — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) February 18, 2024

“They had line, what, three goals on three screens from the point?” Baker asked, rhetorically. “We keep telling our kids to get in front of the net and block the goalie’s vision and that’s what they were doing, and it works. If he can see the puck, he’s going to make the save.”

Early in the second period, Dillon Boucher had a highlight reel goal. He picked up the puck near the boards at the faceoff circle, raced up the left side of the ice, deked a defenseman, walked in alone and beat Cam Velez (24 saves).

On the cusp of being blown out, Manchester fought back. Just 18 seconds later, Cade Tripp’s unassisted goal cut the deficit to two goals. And when Melanson couldn’t contain the rebound of a McLaughlin shot from the circle, Marden was right there to drill it home and make it 4-3 after two.

Manchester is back in action Monday at home at 4:10 pm., against winless Bishop Brady-MV-Concord Christian (0-14-0).

Berlin-Gorham has just two games left on its schedule. The Mountaineers are at John Stark HHD on Wednesday.