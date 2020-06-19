Meet some of the 2022(ish) New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The COVID-19 pandemic and cost concerns cut this year’s Major League Baseball Draft from 40 rounds down to just five.

Generally, it takes about two to three years for draftees to make it up to Double-A if they can climb up the Minor League Baseball ladder.

So, without further ado, here’s a sneak peek at a few your 2022(ish) New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Austin Martin – Infielder/Vanderbilt University

Not to be confused with the famous British automobile company, Martin dropped to the Blue Jays at pick #5 and is called by MLB.com’s Jim Calls as the “best pure hitter in the draft.”

During his two years and change with the Commodores, he played every infield position and a bit of outfield too, primarily focusing on third.

As a sophomore in 2019, he led the Southeastern Conference in batting average (.392), on-base percentage (.486) and runs scored (87), becoming the 53rd player in College World Series history to hit multiple home runs in a game against Louisville on June 16.

He has speed (43 stolen bases in 57 attempts over 140 NCAA games) and reached base in 37 consecutive games in 2019, earning him Vanderbilt’s leadoff spot by the end of his tenure.

C.J. Van Eyk – Pitcher/Florida State University

Van Eyk was selected in the 2017 draft by the Mets, after graduating from Steinbrenner High School in Florida, but instead elected to become a Seminole.

In 2019, he started 18 games, throwing 99 1/3 innings with an ERA of 3.81, striking out 129 batters against 41 walks.

His out pitch is the curveball, also utilizing a change up and a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s and occasional movement out of a 3/4ths arm slot that can disrupt batters.

Trent Palmer – Pitcher/Jacksonville University



Another college junior, appeared in 52 games over his time with the Dolphins, highlighted by a 13-strikout complete game shutout against Illinois State on March 6 in what ultimately closed out his collegiate career.

Last summer he put up a 1.45 ERA as a reliever for the Wareham Gatemen in the prestigious Cape Cod League.

Palmer leans on a sinking fastball that hits the high 90s and a slider, with efforts to develop another off speed that would likely be needed for him to enter a starting rotation.

Nick Frasso – Pitcher/Loyola Marymount University



A lanky 6”5 righthander from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., Frasso put up a 2.80 ERA over 125 1/3 innings in his collegiate career. In 2019, he was used as a closer, leading the West Coast Conference with 10 saves.

He has four-seam topping out in the high 90s with a sweeping curveball in the mid 70s and a changeup as well.

Zach Britton – Outfielder/Louisville University

He might be mistaken with the Yankees pitcher, but the Batesville, IN native showed consistency at the plate, putting up a .280/.395/.455 slash line during 110 NCAA appearances and a .318/.394/.494 slash line over seasons in the New England Collegiate Baseball League and Cape Cod League.

A corner outfielder with some experience at first and catching, Britton was leading all of NCAA Division I with 11 doubles when the 2020 season was cancelled.