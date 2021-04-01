Meet Scott Crowder, NH’s first Outdoor Recreational Industry Director

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) announces Scott Crowder as the state’s first director of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development (ORID).

“New Hampshire’s outdoor economy plays a critical role in the state’s development strategies,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell. “Scott’s entrepreneurial experience in the outdoor industry is exactly what we need to launch the new state office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development (ORID) and accelerate the potential of the state’s outdoor recreation assets.”

ORID was established to support New Hampshire’s diverse outdoor economy as a primary strategy for growing the state’s workforce and attracting businesses interested in New Hampshire’s pro-growth economy. In this role, Crowder will be responsible for coordinating outdoor recreation policy with partners both in and out of state government, such as the newly formed Granite Outdoor Alliance.

Crowder has extensive professional experience in recreation management, marketing and economic development. He is the founder of the North American Pond Hockey Classic; was Principal of Ekal Consulting, overseeing marketing, web design and creative services as well as event consulting and execution; and was a founding partner of Ekal Activity Center in Meredith. Crowder has also served on various tourism, economic development and non-profit boards around the state.

“I’m honored and excited to be named the first Director of Outdoor Recreation for the state of New Hampshire,” said Crowder. “We have an amazing opportunity in the state to leverage our outdoor assets to enhance the lives of our residents and visitors, our communities and our overall economic position. I look forward to working with individuals and organizations across the state to balance the conservation and stewardship of our natural assets while promoting and developing the unique outdoor recreation offerings we have in front of us.”

According to Granite Outdoor Alliance, New Hampshire’s outdoor industry provides 37,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in wages, and $528 million in state and local taxes.