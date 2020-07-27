Meet Joe Sylvester, candidate for Merrimack State Representative

MERRIMACK, NH – Joe Sylvester, Merrimack Democratic candidate for State Representative, has lived in New Hampshire for four years. The first seven months he and his wife Lindsey lived in Nashua and then they moved to Merrimack.

Active in community service, Sylvester sits on the board of a 5013c called Involved to Impact which does a variety of things in the area. For example, the organization ran a fundraiser in March to purchase PPE for Nashua and Manchester area EMTs and first responders.

Sylvester also sits on the board of the Nashua Area Honduras Outreach Team. The organization sends groups from New Hampshire to the small impoverished town of San Francisco in Honduras to work with the community in the areas of arts, business, infrastructure and civic engagement. This year they were unable to send a team due to COVID but are looking forward to renewing their services in the future when it is safe.

Dog lovers, he and wife Lindsay have two dogs, Ridely and Patterson, both rescues. They are also a foster family for Harvey’s Hope Animal Rescue and have found homes for five dogs so far, three of them to Merrimackians.

Sylvester is a big game nerd. He enjoys video games like Fallout 4, Civilization 6, and Minecraft as well as board games and Dungeons and Dragons. He had been on a bowling league at Merrimack Ten Pin until this year.

As a result of having a background in library science (work done at University of Maryland) Sylvester supports the Merrimack Library and fully funding libraries in general. Through his library science education, he has learned great research skills. This is helpful when he performs as an entertainer, comedian, and trivia night MC. The knowledge allows him to convey details and information in an effective way. Joe says that as a result of his business running bar trivia (Trivia Knight NH), he has learned a little about a lot, and has a very broad knowledge base.

Using his entertainment skills, Sylvester has been the MC of “4th of July for Veterans” shows for the past three years through Operation Enduring Welcome (the first two years in person and this year as an online show because of COVID). In March, when the COVID lockdown first started, Sylvester also MC’d and organized a series of open-mic style shows as a fundraiser to provide masks for Nashua and Manchester area first responders.

Sylvester’s father is a retired social worker who worked with people recovering from addiction and mental illness. Having seen peoples’ lives turn around with good counseling, Joe will be a tireless advocate for mental health providers and those who need help.

A logical thinker, Sylvester will not let ideological differences prevent positive discussions from taking place. He is running for State Representative because he wants to help guide the conversation occurring at the state level to be more driven by fact, and less driven by partisanship. He wants civil discourse to make a comeback starting from a place of facts dictated by science, and from there get to the best decision for the people of New Hampshire.

Merrimack Town Democrats are thrilled to have Sylvester join our team.

