Meet Bryce Stack, candidate for Merrimack State Representative

MERRIMACK, NH – Bryce Stack, a lifelong resident of Merrimack, has filed to run as one of the eight Democratic candidates for Merrimack’s state representatives.

Active with the Boy Scouts, in 2016 Bryce earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Merrimack Troop 424. Through the Boy Scouts he has spent time on Merrimack community service projects including participating in state-wide food drives and helping fellow scouts with their Eagle Scout projects. After graduating from the Boy Scouts’ youth program, Bryce spent time as an adult leader to assist younger scouts with their projects before going to college.

His own Eagle project was the creation of a vegetable garden for the Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashua in the summer of 2015. Leading a project team, he created raised bed gardens that are still in use today. In 2015 alone, that garden produced enough to donate more than 200 pounds of produce to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter.

In 2016 Bryce was recognized as the “Eagle Scout of the Year” in New Hampshire and his community garden project was awarded “Eagle Scout Project of the Year.”

Bryce brings extensive legislative knowledge to the table including:

In the fall of 2015 Bryce was sponsored by Sen. Shaheen and served as a U.S. Senate Page in Washington D.C.

In 2016 he was an “organizing fellow” (intern, effectively) for the NH Democratic Coordinated Campaign working alongside Merrimack’s two organizers from August to November.

In 2018, Bryce worked for the Mindi Messmer for Congress campaign up until his departure in early summer.

Bryce is a student at Boston University and will graduate with a degree in mathematics in December 2020. He feels that this field is an advantage to the legislature because we could always use more mathematically-minded people involved in politics.

Passionate about getting younger people engaged in the political process, Bryce says most people his age do not seem to care much about politics and see voting as an activity for the older population. The current hyper-partisanship is a large turnoff for many young people. Bryce understands where these people are coming from and plans to help make the system more inclusive for young voters.

Using his experience and skills in meeting people where they are, he is ready to engage with everyone at the State House to get work done for the residents of Merrimack.

Merrimack Town Democrats are thrilled to have Bryce join our team.

Written by Wendy E. N. Thomas, N.H. House of Representatives