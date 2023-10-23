MEDO Minute: New businesses, upcoming events and endless opportunities

A look at what’s happening from the Manchester Economic Development Office
MEDO Term of the Week: 79-E
NH RSA 79-E was written into law on April 1, 2006, and adopted by the Board of Mayor and Alderman in 2015. Through the 79-E program, a governing body may grant temporary property tax relief for a defined period. The tax relief period is intended to incentivize development projects that substantially rehabilitate a qualifying structure or replace structures that do not possess significant historical, cultural, or architectural value, provided said projects create certain public benefits.
In Manchester, properties within the Central Business Service District (CBSD) or the Redevelopment District (RDV) qualify for the relief incentive. The program is used as an incentive and plays a critical role in revitalizing our neighborhoods and the feasibility of the development project.
If approved, the tax relief would provide a set duration during which the property tax wouldn’t rise as a result of its significant renovation. In return for this relief, the property owner pledges a commitment, guaranteeing that the rehabilitation offers a public advantage. Once this tax relief phase concludes, the renovated structure will be taxed based on its full market value, reflecting the improvements made. One example of a successful 79-E project in Manchester is The Factory on Willow. Importantly, this process imposes no additional tax obligations on residents or businesses.
Downtown Trick-or-Treating
It’s back! Join us on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 3 to 6:30 PM for Downtown Trick-or-Treating and some family-friendly activities.
Click Here for more information.
Businesses and Organizations interested in participating in Downtown Trick-or-Treat should contact the Economic Development Office at 603-624-6505 or email elesniak@manchesternh.gov.
Map of participating businesses.
Holiday Parade
Mark your calendars for the 2023 Manchester Holiday Parade that will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4 PM. Stay tuned for additional details coming soon.
Click Here to register as a participant.
Click here to be a Volunteer for the parade.
Small Business Grant and Program Assistance available
In response to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the City of Manchester is pleased to launch its SBGPA grant program, designed to both provide relief to businesses that have experienced significant negative financial impacts associated with the COVID-19 public health emergency and to allow for investments enabling future pandemic-related resilience of business operations. Awards for small businesses will range from $2,500 to $10,000, as determined by need, in the form of a reimbursement-based grant.
Applicants who meet the program eligibility criteria may be awarded up to $10,000 to advance their small business recovery proposals. Please visit the City’s American Rescue Plan page to access the Small Business Grant Program Guidelines and Application Form.
Community Activation Grants
The Community Events and Activation Grant is now accepting applications for a fourth round. This reimbursement-based grant of up to $10,000 calls to action community-based projects that address public health, Public Safety, the economic recovery of impacted sectors, educational disparities, and more.
For more information and to apply, CLICK HERE
Small Business Survey
The Manchester Economic Development Office has partnered with the NH Small Business Development Center on their 2023 New Hampshire Small Business Survey. Join businesses across Manchester and NH by completing this short survey. Your input and responses are critical. The survey results will directly impact how economic development partners create programs and add services to help you and other small businesses thrive in the years to come.
Landlord Incentive Program Accepting Participants
A landlord incentive program, administered by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority (MHRA) in partnership with the City of Manchester, is now open to local landlords who are interested in participating in the Section 8 Voucher Program.MHRA is offering up to $3,000 per housing unit and up to $10,000 for each residential property to be used in the repair of housing units to comply with Housing Quality Standards, making them eligible as rental units for Section 8 Voucher holders.
**NEW** SBA Working Capital Disaster Loans now available
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available in certain counties in Massachusetts and New Hampshire for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to rain and flooding occurring on July 9-16.The declaration includes the primary counties of Cheshire and Hillsborough in New Hampshire.To access the Press Release. CLICK HERE
For more information and to apply. CLICK HERE
New Merrimack River Water Treatment Facility
The Second Water Treatment Facility here in Manchester opened up on October 12th with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Click here for the Manchester Ink Link article about the opening and history.
City Hall Update/Tax Collectors Office
Registering your car at City Hall This month? Check out the new technology that will allow you to take a number, take a seat and watch the digital boards for your number to pop up. Plenty of seats inside for you to rest as you wait to be called.
Manchester Arts Commission
The Manchester Arts Commission (MAC) announced the winners of the 15th annual City Employee & Family Art Show at City Hall on Tuesday, October 10th. First place went to Jill Robinson for Papyus ex machina (Amateur), Tom Jennings for Adams Point (Intermediate), Adam Freshour for The Beehive (Professional), Max Robert for Skits & Giggles (Teen), and Pascal Dionne for Charcoal (Youth). More than 50 talented artists from the community submitted nearly 100 pieces, including photographs, paintings, ceramics, and various other works of art. This eclectic collection represents artists of all ages and experience levels. The show will be displayed in the Art on the Wall Gallery on the first floor of City Hall through the end of November. Visitors can vote for their favorite work to select the People’s Choice Award through the end of the show by clicking here.
The exhibition is made possible through the generous support of the National Arts Program.
Click Here for the complete list of all the winners and honorable mentions.
Manchester’s Master Plan
Click on the link below to access the Master Plan. Hard copies are also available for purchase for $20 in the Planning and Community Development Department located on the second floor of the City Hall Annex building, One City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101
Manchester Parks and Recreation
Drop-in Pickleball is back at the former Hallsville School.
- Mondays: 9 AM to 11 AM Tuesdays: 9 AM to 11 AM
- Wednesdays: 9 AM to 11 AM & 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM
- Thursdays: 9 AM to 11 AM
- Saturdays: 9 AM to 12 PM
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MHT has been named Best Domestic Airport in Travel + Leisure’s 2023 World’s Best Awards. Full Press Release Here
MHT Named One of the Top 10 Small Airports by USA Today.
Avelo Airlines
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport celebrated Avelo Airlines’ 10,000th passenger on October 19, 2023 at MHT. This weekend will also mark 4 months since the arrival of Avelo Airlines in Manchester, NH. Congratulations Avelo Airlines, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and Manchester, NH on this milestone.
Pro Star Aviation was recently added to Dassault Falcon Jet’s Authorized Service Network for the Northeast U.S. to provide crucial line maintenance, installation, inspection, and AOG (Aircraft on Ground) services in the Northeast region. MORE INFORMATION
Properties of the Week
Manchester has some incredible opportunities to grow your business with some amazing spaces to lease, so each week the Manchester Economic Development Office will feature a new property available for lease or sale.
Introducing 2,435 SF and 8,018 SF of Prominent retail storefronts in Manchester’s thriving South Willow Street Corridor.
Located at 933 South Willow St. in the TJ Max Plaza that includes a restaurant, shoe and apparel stores, vision care, hair salon, video gaming and more. This location is along one of Manchester’s busiest streets with access to plenty of parking and has two units available. This highly visible space also provides easy access to 293 and US-3 and is ready and available for showings. Interested? Give us call or send us an email and we will make a connection.
Treatment room/Office available for rent in Manchester’s Mill District!
Located inside Manchester’s newest indulgent wellness destination. Join the team of independent business owners located inside the Humble Warrior Power Yoga/South of the 6 headquarters. In the ‘Tree Fort’ at 155 Dow St., there currently resides an emotional health counselor, 3 massage therapists, 1 esthetician, 1 hairstylist. Interested? Give us call or send us an email and we will make a connection.
Development Update
Progress continues at 21 West Auburn Street in Manchester where when completed, will feature 250 Units. Callahan Construction Managers are working hard to make this design a reality. The team is currently installing panels on level one, working around the utility alcove and courtyards. More to come as this beautiful building takes shape! View a Time Lapse of the entire Project to dateAttention Manchester, NH Small Businesses: Did you know you can create a free account for your lodging properties, attractions, restaurants and tourism organizations located in here in New Hampshire and post your small businesses events and packages on their calendar of events? Check out some of their resources below and create your free account today.
- Create your free account here.
- Explore everything the Granite State has to offer on a road trip this fall through the Visit NH road trips guide.
- Check out New Hampshire’s estimated peak foliage dates to time your trip just right or stay updated on conditions via weekly foliage reports.
- The Industry Members list is the best way to stay on top of important deadlines, opportunities and news from DTTD and the New Hampshire tourism industry. You will receive their “Snapshots” e-newsletter monthly as well as occasional special notices and updates. It’s free to sign up.
- The NH BEA provides Industry Resources that contain research, media plans, leads, logo downloads and other assets to assist you in marketing and promoting your New Hampshire tourism property.
Business News
Happy Anniversary!Maxwell’s Barbershop, located at 5 Stark Street here in downtown Manchester, NH.
If your business is celebrating an upcoming anniversary, let us know and we will share the news.
Community Events and Activation Grant Now Available
The Community Events and Activation Grant is now accepting applications for a fourth round. This reimbursement-based grant of up to $10,000 calls to action community-based projects that address public health, Public Safety, the economic recovery of impacted sectors, educational disparities, and more.For more information and to apply, CLICK HERE
Happy Anniversary!
Maxwell’s Barbershop, located at 5 Stark Street here in downtown Manchester, NH.
If your business is celebrating an upcoming anniversary, let us know and we will share the news.
COMING SOON
- Remix Skating and Event Center (725 Huse Rd.)
- Taco Bell (Hooksett Rd. next to the North End Shops at Livingston Park)
- Aroma Joes (Hooksett Rd. next to the North End Shops at Livingston Park)
- Papa Gino’s (655 South Willow St. at the Shopps on South Willow)
- What The Pho – (836 Elm St. former site of Wild Orchid Bakery)
- Raising Cane’s – 782 South Willow St. (2024)
UPCOMING EVENTS
*The Events listed below have gone through the Special Events Application and Permit process with the City of Manchester.
10/27 – Downtown Manchester Trick-or-Treat
10/28 – Trick or Trot 3K
DoubleTree by Hilton
10/27 – 10/28 – NH Coin and Currency Expo
11/2 – 10th Annual Distiller’s Showcase
SNHU Arena
10/27 – Godsmack
11/4 – Seth Myers
11/10 – 11/12 – Jurassic World Live!
11/13 – Tool in Concert
11/24 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve
12/9 – Holiday Pops
12/15 – 12/16 – Professional Bull Riding: Unleash the Beast
12/28 – Harlem Globetrotters
Palace Theatre
10/20 – Kinky Boots – 10/22, 10/27 – 10/29, 11/3 – 11/5
10/25 – 10/26 – Palace Youth Theare: Anastasia
10/31 – Palace Youth Theatre: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown
Rex Theatre
10/19 – TEDx Amoskeag Millyard
10/20 – R-Rated Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr.
10/21 – A tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
10/27 – Shiloh Battles Concert
10/25 – Silent film with LIve Music
10/29 – Yesterday Once More – A tribute to the Carpenters
Majestic Theatre
10/27 – 10/29 – Vintage Hitchcock: A live Radio Play at Majestic Theatre
11/11 – 11/13 – Seasonal Allergies
11/17 – 19 – In-Laws, Outlaws, and Other People
11/26 – Piano Christmas with Robert Dionne