MEDO Minute: New businesses, upcoming events and endless opportunities

A look at what’s happening from the Manchester Economic Development Office

MEDO Term of the Week: 79-E

NH RSA 79-E was written into law on April 1, 2006, and adopted by the Board of Mayor and Alderman in 2015. Through the 79-E program, a governing body may grant temporary property tax relief for a defined period. The tax relief period is intended to incentivize development projects that substantially rehabilitate a qualifying structure or replace structures that do not possess significant historical, cultural, or architectural value, provided said projects create certain public benefits.

In Manchester, properties within the Central Business Service District (CBSD) or the Redevelopment District (RDV) qualify for the relief incentive. The program is used as an incentive and plays a critical role in revitalizing our neighborhoods and the feasibility of the development project.

If approved, the tax relief would provide a set duration during which the property tax wouldn’t rise as a result of its significant renovation. In return for this relief, the property owner pledges a commitment, guaranteeing that the rehabilitation offers a public advantage. Once this tax relief phase concludes, the renovated structure will be taxed based on its full market value, reflecting the improvements made. One example of a successful 79-E project in Manchester is The Factory on Willow. Importantly, this process imposes no additional tax obligations on residents or businesses.

Downtown Trick-or-Treating

It’s back! Join us on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 3 to 6:30 PM for Downtown Trick-or-Treating and some family-friendly activities.

Click Here for more information.

Businesses and Organizations interested in participating in Downtown Trick-or-Treat should contact the Economic Development Office at 603-624-6505 or email elesniak@manchesternh.gov.

Map of participating businesses.

Holiday Parade

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Manchester Holiday Parade that will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 4 PM. Stay tuned for additional details coming soon.

Click Here to register as a participant.

Click here to be a Volunteer for the parade.

Small Business Grant and Program Assistance available

In response to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the City of Manchester is pleased to launch its SBGPA grant program, designed to both provide relief to businesses that have experienced significant negative financial impacts associated with the COVID-19 public health emergency and to allow for investments enabling future pandemic-related resilience of business operations. Awards for small businesses will range from $2,500 to $10,000, as determined by need, in the form of a reimbursement-based grant.

Applicants who meet the program eligibility criteria may be awarded up to $10,000 to advance their small business recovery proposals. Please visit the City’s American Rescue Plan page to access the Small Business Grant Program Guidelines and Application Form.

Community Activation Grants

The Community Events and Activation Grant is now accepting applications for a fourth round. This reimbursement-based grant of up to $10,000 calls to action community-based projects that address public health, Public Safety, the economic recovery of impacted sectors, educational disparities, and more.

For more information and to apply, CLICK HERE

Small Business Survey

The Manchester Economic Development Office has partnered with the NH Small Business Development Center on their 2023 New Hampshire Small Business Survey. Join businesses across Manchester and NH by completing this short survey. Your input and responses are critical. The survey results will directly impact how economic development partners create programs and add services to help you and other small businesses thrive in the years to come.

Landlord Incentive Program Accepting Participants

A landlord incentive program, administered by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority (MHRA) in partnership with the City of Manchester, is now open to local landlords who are interested in participating in the Section 8 Voucher Program.MHRA is offering up to $3,000 per housing unit and up to $10,000 for each residential property to be used in the repair of housing units to comply with Housing Quality Standards, making them eligible as rental units for Section 8 Voucher holders.

**NEW** SBA Working Capital Disaster Loans now available

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that federal Economic injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are available in certain counties in Massachusetts and New Hampshire for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to rain and flooding occurring on July 9-16.The declaration includes the primary counties of Cheshire and Hillsborough in New Hampshire.To access the Press Release. CLICK HERE

For more information and to apply. CLICK HERE

New Merrimack River Water Treatment Facility

The Second Water Treatment Facility here in Manchester opened up on October 12th with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Click here for the Manchester Ink Link article about the opening and history.

City Hall Update/Tax Collectors Office

Registering your car at City Hall This month? Check out the new technology that will allow you to take a number, take a seat and watch the digital boards for your number to pop up. Plenty of seats inside for you to rest as you wait to be called.

Manchester Arts Commission

The Manchester Arts Commission (MAC) announced the winners of the 15th annual City Employee & Family Art Show at City Hall on Tuesday, October 10th. First place went to Jill Robinson for Papyus ex machina (Amateur), Tom Jennings for Adams Point (Intermediate), Adam Freshour for The Beehive (Professional), Max Robert for Skits & Giggles (Teen), and Pascal Dionne for Charcoal (Youth). More than 50 talented artists from the community submitted nearly 100 pieces, including photographs, paintings, ceramics, and various other works of art. This eclectic collection represents artists of all ages and experience levels. The show will be displayed in the Art on the Wall Gallery on the first floor of City Hall through the end of November. Visitors can vote for their favorite work to select the People’s Choice Award through the end of the show by clicking here.

The exhibition is made possible through the generous support of the National Arts Program.

Click Here for the complete list of all the winners and honorable mentions.

Manchester’s Master Plan

Click on the link below to access the Master Plan. Hard copies are also available for purchase for $20 in the Planning and Community Development Department located on the second floor of the City Hall Annex building, One City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101

VIEW THE PLAN

Manchester Parks and Recreation

Drop-in Pickleball is back at the former Hallsville School.

Mondays: 9 AM to 11 AM Tuesdays: 9 AM to 11 AM

Wednesdays: 9 AM to 11 AM & 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Thursdays: 9 AM to 11 AM

Saturdays: 9 AM to 12 PM

Click here to register.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

MHT has been named Best Domestic Airport in Travel + Leisure’s 2023 World’s Best Awards. Full Press Release Here

MHT Named One of the Top 10 Small Airports by USA Today.

Full Press Release

Avelo Airlines

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport celebrated Avelo Airlines’ 10,000th passenger on October 19, 2023 at MHT. This weekend will also mark 4 months since the arrival of Avelo Airlines in Manchester, NH. Congratulations Avelo Airlines, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and Manchester, NH on this milestone.

Pro Star Aviation was recently added to Dassault Falcon Jet’s Authorized Service Network for the Northeast U.S. to provide crucial line maintenance, installation, inspection, and AOG (Aircraft on Ground) services in the Northeast region. MORE INFORMATION

Properties of the Week

Manchester has some incredible opportunities to grow your business with some amazing spaces to lease, so each week the Manchester Economic Development Office will feature a new property available for lease or sale.

Introducing 2,435 SF and 8,018 SF of Prominent retail storefronts in Manchester’s thriving South Willow Street Corridor.

Located at 933 South Willow St. in the TJ Max Plaza that includes a restaurant, shoe and apparel stores, vision care, hair salon, video gaming and more. This location is along one of Manchester’s busiest streets with access to plenty of parking and has two units available. This highly visible space also provides easy access to 293 and US-3 and is ready and available for showings. Interested? Give us call or send us an email and we will make a connection.

Treatment room/Office available for rent in Manchester’s Mill District!

Located inside Manchester’s newest indulgent wellness destination. Join the team of independent business owners located inside the Humble Warrior Power Yoga/South of the 6 headquarters. In the ‘Tree Fort’ at 155 Dow St., there currently resides an emotional health counselor, 3 massage therapists, 1 esthetician, 1 hairstylist. Interested? Give us call or send us an email and we will make a connection.

Development Update

Progress continues at 21 West Auburn Street in Manchester where when completed, will feature 250 Units. Callahan Construction Managers are working hard to make this design a reality. The team is currently installing panels on level one, working around the utility alcove and courtyards. More to come as this beautiful building takes shape! View a Time Lapse of the entire Project to dateAttention Manchester, NH Small Businesses: Did you know you can create a free account for your lodging properties, attractions, restaurants and tourism organizations located in here in New Hampshire and post your small businesses events and packages on their calendar of events? Check out some of their resources below and create your free account today.

Business News

Happy Anniversary!Maxwell’s Barbershop, located at 5 Stark Street here in downtown Manchester, NH.

If your business is celebrating an upcoming anniversary, let us know and we will share the news.

COMING SOON

Remix Skating and Event Center (725 Huse Rd.)

Taco Bell (Hooksett Rd. next to the North End Shops at Livingston Park)

Aroma Joes (Hooksett Rd. next to the North End Shops at Livingston Park)

Papa Gino’s (655 South Willow St. at the Shopps on South Willow)

What The Pho – (836 Elm St. former site of Wild Orchid Bakery)

Raising Cane’s – 782 South Willow St. (2024)

UPCOMING EVENTS

*The Events listed below have gone through the Special Events Application and Permit process with the City of Manchester.

10/27 – Downtown Manchester Trick-or-Treat

10/28 – Trick or Trot 3K

DoubleTree by Hilton

10/27 – 10/28 – NH Coin and Currency Expo

11/2 – 10th Annual Distiller’s Showcase

SNHU Arena

10/27 – Godsmack

11/4 – Seth Myers

11/10 – 11/12 – Jurassic World Live!

11/13 – Tool in Concert

11/24 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

12/9 – Holiday Pops

12/15 – 12/16 – Professional Bull Riding: Unleash the Beast

12/28 – Harlem Globetrotters

Palace Theatre

10/20 – Kinky Boots – 10/22, 10/27 – 10/29, 11/3 – 11/5

10/25 – 10/26 – Palace Youth Theare: Anastasia

10/31 – Palace Youth Theatre: You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown

Rex Theatre

10/19 – TEDx Amoskeag Millyard

10/20 – R-Rated Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr.

10/21 – A tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

10/27 – Shiloh Battles Concert

10/25 – Silent film with LIve Music

10/29 – Yesterday Once More – A tribute to the Carpenters

Majestic Theatre

10/27 – 10/29 – Vintage Hitchcock: A live Radio Play at Majestic Theatre

11/11 – 11/13 – Seasonal Allergies

11/17 – 19 – In-Laws, Outlaws, and Other People

11/26 – Piano Christmas with Robert Dionne