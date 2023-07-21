MEDO Minute: June highlights, new businesses, upcoming events and more

Please like and share this post with anyone—residents or tenants in your building, other businesses, or individuals who would benefit from this information. If they want to receive weekly communications from the city’s Economic Development Office, kindly let us know, and we will gladly add them to our mailing list – econdev@manchesternh.gov

What is Manchester’s Brand?

The City of Manchester has recently launched an exciting research process that will ultimately define how Manchester communicates with its audiences.

One of the most important pieces of research conducted for this process is the Community-wide Survey where everyone in Manchester can share their input and have their perspective counted.

Oh, what a month it was, an exciting look back at the Month of June…..

As we approach the end of July, let’s look back at some exciting highlights from the month of June:

Avatar Construction began demolition at 21-31 Central St. for 77 residential units

Six small businesses celebrate their anniversaries which range from one year to 43

The City of Manchester welcomed 14 new businesses.

Elliot Hospital opened its brand new state-of-the-art Emergency Department.

The NH Fisher Cats named 2023 Double-A Best of the Ballparks by Ballpark Digest.

Amazon started its third daily air flight out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

MHT celebrated Southwest Airlines 25th anniversary with MHT

Avelo Airlines became MHT’s 5th airline

Lots of progress happening in the Queen City.

Manchester Fire Department

You may be eligible for assistance if your home or business was damaged during the recent storms. If you are low to moderate income AND are uninsured or underinsured, please get in touch with 211 or 1 (866) 444-4211 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

211 is for non-emergencies.

Manchester’s Research-Driven, Community-Wide Branding Initiative

Manchester has recently begun a research-driven, community-wide branding initiative. This effort will help Manchester stand out in the marketplace as we grow toward our preferred future. We are currently conducting research to discover Manchester’s authentic and ownable brand identity. Visit www.distinctlymanchester.com to share your stories, stay in the know, and take the COMMUNITY SURVEY to help uncover our community’s authentic story.

2023 Movies in the Park

2023 Movies in the Park are back, and this year they will be held in Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 8:00 PM. These movie nights are free to the public and are brought to you by Jones Street Investments, Manchester Parks and Recreation, Central Business Service District, MCTV, the Mayor’s Office, and the Economic Development Office. MOVIE SCHEDULE

Transit To Trails Program

This program returns for a second year and will once again transport people at no cost from Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, to trails, state parks, and water destinations on the first Saturday of each month from June through October. MORE INFORMATION

Summer Concert Series

Veterans Memorial Park, Downtown Manchester

All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions are available for purchase. Rain dates to be determined

Roots of Creation

Friday, August 11

6:30 p.m.

Billboard and radio chart-topping, award-winning, international reggae-rock sensation Roots of Creation will bring you a mix of reggae riddims, conscious lyrics, spirited horn lines, and electronic beats that will keep you moving and grooving all night long.

Manchester’s Master Plan

Click on the link below to access the Master Plan. Hard copies are also available for purchase for $20 in the Planning and Community Development Department located on the second floor of the City Hall Annex building, One City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101

Now Hiring for Summer Jobs

Come work for the Manchester Parks & Rec Division this summer! Multiple positions are available. They are looking for qualified candidates who do not mind spending their summer outdoors.

AGENCY INFORMATION

Parks, Recreation & Cemeteries

475 Valley Street, Manchester, NH

Fun in the Sun Summer Camp

Fun In the Sun is a summer day camp for Manchester kids with games, arts & crafts, swim lessons, and more! The program is open to Manchester residents who are ages 6-12. The program is held for six weeks from July through mid-August. The camp has three sites: Piscataquog River Park, JFK Coliseum, and Livingston Park.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

MHT has been named Best Domestic Airport in Travel + Leisure’s 2023 World’s Best Awards. FULL PRESS RELEASE HERE

Spirit Airlines is running season routes to Myrtle Beach International Airport and will fly non-stop all summer through Labor Day.

Check out MHT’s new exhibit, Deconstructing Stigma: Changing Attitudes about Mental Health, across baggage claims 3-5 the next time you are at MHT.

Business News

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Small Business Grant and Program Assistance (SBGPA)

The city is pleased to launch its Small Business Grant & Program Assistance (SBGPA), designed to help Manchester’s small business owners recover from the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants who meet the program eligibility criteria may be awarded up to $10,000 to advance their small business recovery proposals. Use the link below to access the Small Business Grant Program Guidelines and Application Form.

Employment Opportunities

City of Manchester Employment Opportunities

Happy Anniversary!

Congratulations to Sunny Cafe, located at 50 South Willow St. on their 1-year anniversary.

Congratulations to AR Workshop on the grand opening of their new location on West Merrimack St. in the first commercial space in the Carpenter Center.

Congratulations to Shadow and Soul Emporium located at 20 Hanover St. on their 2-year anniversary.

Congratulations to Creative Framing Solutions and Studio Verne on their 1-year anniversary at their new locations at 410 and 412 Chestnut St. in the heart of the Arts and Cultural District.

Business Update

Maya’s Kitchen (790 Elm St) has temporarily closed due to a death in the family and will be re-opening for the week of 7/24

New Business Alert! Now Open

The Birch on Elm (new location in the former Noodz space downtown

MIU Cafe (1500 S. Willow St. Mall of New Hampshire)

PetWell Clinic (655 S. Willow St.)

Coming Soon

Barcode (former Beers and Cheers and Old Cobbler Location downtown)

Taco Bell (Hooksett Rd. next to the North End Shops at Livingston Park)

Aroma Joes (Hooksett Rd. next to the North End Shops at Livingston Park)

KS Restaurant (1105 Elm St. in the former Mint Bistro Spot)

Bayona Cafe (New Location at 150 Dow St.)

Stash Box (Next to Diz’s Cafe)

O’Reilly Auto Parts – 1051 S. Willow St. (Manchester Run Plaza)

My Pilates Studio (Second Location) in the Millyard

Papa Gino’s (655 South Willow St. at the Shopps on South Willow

Special Events

*The Events listed below have gone through the Special Events Application and Permit process with the City of Manchester.

7/23 – Stark Park Concert – Another Tequila Sunrise

7/25 – DCI New Hampshire – Memorial High School

7/26 – Movies in Veterans Park – Coco – 8:00 PM – Free Admission

7/29 – Vacation Bible School – Orange St.

7/30 – Stark Park Concert – Love Dogs – Stark Park – 2:00 PM Start

8/1 – National Night Out – JFK Arena and Beech St. School 5 PM – 8 PM

8/3 (rescheduled from 7/21) – Concerts in the Park – Marc Berger & Ride – 6:30 PM – Veterans Park Free Admission

8/6 – Stark Park Concert – Reminisants

8/9 – Movies in Veterans Park – E.T. – 8:00 PM – Free Admission

8/10 – Delta Dental Corporate Road Race – 6:20 PM – Road Closures Here

8/11 – Concerts in Veterans Park Series – Roots of Creation – 6:30 PM – Free Admission

8/12 – So Elite 5×5 Basketball Tournament – Pulaski Park – 12 PM – 6 PM

8/12 – Manchester Arts and Crafts Fair – Veterans Park – 10 AM – 3 PM

8/12 – Workmen’s Block Party – Douglas St. – 11 AM – 4 PM Private event

8/12 – Southside Bible Fellowship Family Fun Day – 200 S. Jewett St. – 1 PM – 4 PM – Free Public Event

8/13 – Stark Park Concert – Swing Times Five – Free to the Public – 2 PM Start

8/18 – 8/20 – Mahrajan Middle Eastern Food Festival – Our Lady of the Ceders Church – Mitchell St. – Open to Public

8/19 – We are One Festival – Veterans Park – 11 AM – 5 PM – Open to Public

8/20 – Stark Park Concert – Wolverine Jazz Band – Free Admission – 2 PM

8/25 – 8/26 – NH Irish Festival – Lower Hanover St. between Chestnut and Elm. – 5 PM – 9 PM

8/26 – Chaos and Kindness Sky Show – Arms Park Free Admission

8/26 – 11th Annual Monster Hunt – Downtown Manchester

8/27 – Stark Park Concert – Compaq Big Band – 2 PM Free Admission