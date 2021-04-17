Media Power Youth seeks members for student leadership board

Media Power Youth’s mission is to inspire young people to engage with media in thoughtful and constructive ways that support their physical and mental well-being. We offer rich learning experiences on media and technology that help students, teachers, and communities build media literacy skills and use media responsibly to advocate for the causes and people that matter most.

We are excited to launch a new Youth Advisory Board to center youth voices in building and expanding our programs and resources. This board will be made of 8-10 high school students who are passionate and curious about the ways that technology shapes young people, community, and culture. This would be a wonderful leadership opportunity for media-savvy high school students who want to build their advocacy skills. Meetings will be held once a month on Zoom starting May 10.

Here’s what we will ask of participants:

● Join in a monthly Zoom discussion (2nd Monday each month from May 10, 2021, to May 9, 2022)

● Provide feedback on program ideas and/or resources for youth

● Contribute content, such as writing a blog article for our website and/or speaking as a guest during one of our youth programs

As a member of this team, students will be able to:

● Meet new people and build their advocacy skills

● Explore trends in media and technology

● Learn about a new field of study (such as education, psychology, public health, STEM, etc.)

Students can apply online through a Google form through May 3, 2021. Applicants must also be nominated by a teacher, counselor, or administrator. The application and nominating forms are available on mediapoweryouth.org/youth-advisory-board.