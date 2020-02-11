Media descends upon Webster School for Warren

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The eyes of world have focused upon New Hampshire for the past week, and at about 2:30 p.m. it felt like that focus narrowed its gaze upon Ward 1 in Manchester.

On Primary Day afternoon, dozens of reporters from across the world descended upon Webster Elementary School, awaiting U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s visit with volunteers standing outside the North End polling place.

Accompanied by Manchester Mayor Joyce Crane and State Senator and Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh, Warren thanked her supporters and took selfies with them as the media throng swarmed around her.

Warren Volunteer Frann Skolnick said she had not seen that many members of the media near Warren since her Washington Square Park event in October 2019, which the Warren Campaign estimated to have 20,000 people in attendance.

Skolnick credited the frenzy to the fact that time was running out on this critical day.

“This was bonkers, but given what day it is, it is game time,” she said. “(Warren) always has this energy that helps bring all of us to life, and it’s always a positive energy.”

Skolnick said she had seen a mix of Warren voters and non-Warren voters she could identify walking in to vote, with volunteers from other campaigns such as Andrew Yang Volunteer Jackson Bake corroborating the array of Ward 1 voters arriving throughout the day.

Bake called the mood outside the school as cordial among the volunteers of the assorted campaigns and said the Yang campaign asked him and several of his friends to arrive at the school due to its media presence.

“Everybody is thrilled to be here at the epicenter of American politics right now,” he said. “From what I’ve seen, New Hampshire voters are taking their responsibility very seriously.”

The polls close in Manchester at 7 p.m.