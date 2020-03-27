MEA votes overwhelmingly in favor of proposed teacher contract

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Education Association has accepted the proposed teachers contract by a vote of 555 to 82.
“Our membership has passed the proposed contract at 87 percent. We had 637 votes cast,” said MEA President Sue Hannan. “This was an unprecedented vote with 60 percent voting.”
School Board Vice-Chair Leslie Want said it was just what she needed to hear after a long week.
“I’m thrilled, absolutely thrilled! That’s the best news I’ve head in weeks, literally,” Want said Friday night.
The next step it to send contract changes to the full school board meeting on April 13 to ratify, then to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to appropriate the money.
The contract will be made available to the public once the school board sees it and it is on the agenda.
“The proposed contract includes well thought out language, and compensation that is worthwhile for educators while it is fiscally sound for the District,” Hannan said.
Board Vice Chair Leslie Want was excited to learn the news Friday night.
“They so deserve it, it looks like a good contract to me,” Want said. “I wish the beginning salary could be higher, but we did the best we could with the money we had and I’m thrilled it passed with such an overwhelming majority. I look forward to moving forward and not looking back. Our teachers have been outstanding throughout this whole crisis. What a great end to a great day.”
