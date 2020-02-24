MEA contract negotiations update: Progress is being made

The following statement was issued following the Feb. 23, 2020 negotiation session between the Manchester Education Association and the school district:

Negotiations between the Manchester School District and the Manchester Education Association are progressing, according to both negotiation teams. The teams have met three times since the current Board of School Committee was sworn in and made the decision to name Dr. Goldhardt and his designee, Attorney Matt Upton, as the Negotiations Team.

Negotiating for the MEA is President Sue Hannan, Vice President Maxine Mosley, and NEA-NH UniServ Director Megann Walsh. Each meeting was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The teams have been working on contract language, and have reached Tentative Agreements on at least 25 language changes or updates, and have agreed to set up committees to study stipends, attendance, curriculum materials, and professional learning.

“MEA is optimistic that negotiations will result in a successor contract that works well for both sides, and allows educators in Manchester to feel confident as they continue to focus on their students,” stated Hannan. Goldhardt commented, “The process continues to be positive, and we will continue to work toward our teachers having a fair contract in place.”

Both negotiations teams will meet again on Friday, February 28, which is slated to start compensation discussions.