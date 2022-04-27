May 21: Manchester Choral Society & Orchestra performs Mendelssohn’s ‘Song of Praise’

MANCHESTER, NH – To conclude its 61st season, the Manchester Choral Society and Orchestra will present the rarely-performed Lobgesang (Song of Praise) by Felix Mendelssohn. Described as a symphony-cantata, the work was composed in 1840 when the composer was only 31 and is catalogued as his second symphony.

The program will also include the New England premiere of Ruminations (on Poems of Rumi) by award-winning American composer Jennifer Higdon (b. 1962). Ruminations is like a small book of meditative thoughts on the relationship of music to life.

Saturday, May 21, 2022, 7 p.m., Ste. Marie Parish, 378 Notre Dame Ave – Manchester, NH

Tickets:$30 Adults $25 Senior $ Pay what you are able, Online at mcsnh.org or at the door, Free admission for students in grades K-Undergraduate.