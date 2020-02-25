McLaughlin named 2020 St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal

MANCHESTER, NH — The Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has selected Stephanie McLaughlin as the 2020 St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal.

The parade is set for March 29, rain or shine, and the festivities begin at noon. Learn more here.

Born and raised in Manchester into a large Irish-Catholic family, McLaughlin is the daughter of Joanne and Stephen McLaughlin. She attended Manchester Central High School before heading to Boston for college, where she studied journalism and political science at Northeastern University. After college, McLaugling worked for The Boston Globe, The City of Boston, Mayor’s Office and in public relations prior to coming back to New Hampshire, where she worked for Business NH Magazine and Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green.

In 2007, McLaughlin launched Savoir Faire Marketing/Communications. She was a recipient of the Stay Work Play Leadership Award, and lives in Manchester with her husband, Patrick Parkinson.

Since being back in Manchester, McLaughlin has been involved in several different organizations in the community including:

University of New Hampshire- Manchester Advisory board

City of Manchester Heritage Commission

Manchester Young Professional Network (one of the founding members)

Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

Ghostlight Society of the Capitol Center for the Arts

NHADEC

Leadership Greater Manchester (Class of 2016)

Manchester Chamber of Commerce

McLaughlin in 2006 became a member of the Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade Committee where she served for nine years. During that time she worked hard to market the event and has helped to elevate the parade’s public profile. After serving on the committee, McLaughlin continued her involvement with the parade as she emceed the event from the viewing stand.

As a founding member of the Manchester Young Professionals Network, a member of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, a member of Leadership Manchester and volunteer for several organizations, McLaughlin is recognized as a leader and has been a part of the positive growth of the city of Manchester.

And she continues to give back to the Manchester community through attending Career Days at her alma mater, Central High School, serving on the board of the Phaneuf Family Foundation, working with Business NH Magazine in recognizing top businesses to work for in NH, and more.