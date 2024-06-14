McCarty Walk-Off Lifts Fisher Cats in Extras

MANCHESTER, NH — Ryan McCarty’s walk-off double sealed an 8-7 10-inning New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-32) victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (27-33) Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium. After the Flying Squirrels scored seven runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth, New Hampshire responded with one in the ninth to tie and McCarty’s double for the win in the 10th.

Trailing 7-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Fisher Cats quickly loaded the bases. Right fielder Alan Roden singled, shortstop Josh Kasevich singled, third baseman Alex De Jesus was hit by a pitch, then designated hitter Rainer Nuñez hit a slow-roller to third to plate Roden and tie the game at 7-7.

McCarty led off the bottom of the 10th and smoked a first-pitch fastball off the wall in right and pinch-runner Devonte Brown scored easily. New Hampshire has now won two games in walk-off fashion; the first came against Somerset on May 23.

New Hampshire starter Adam Macko tossed six scoreless innings and struck out four. Macko had a chance to set New Hampshire’s longest start of the year with an out but ran into trouble in the top of the seventh, when he allowed three runs on three straight hits, including a leadoff solo home run from Richmond right fielder Jairo Pomares (who finished the game a triple short of the cycle).

The Fisher Cats started the scoring with an explosive bottom of the second. New Hampshire sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning, nine of whom reached, including five straight singles. McCarty started the

string of singles with one out; nine hitters later, left fielder Gabriel Martinez capped off the frame with an opposite-field, two-RBI single. New Hampshire wrapped up the bottom of the second with a 5-0 lead.

Kasevich cranked his third home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth. The leadoff blast advanced the New Hampshire advantage to 6-0.

Richmond got to Macko in the top of the seventh. The Pomares homer put the Flying Squirrels on the board; after two more hits, Eric Pardinho replaced Macko. Two more runs scored, both of which were on the starter’s line. The first came home on a sacrifice fly, and the second on a chopper to short. After the seventh,

New Hampshire still led, 6-3.

The Flying Squirrels’ bats continued their comeback in the top of the eighth against Fisher Cats southpaw Jimmy Burnette. Four straight Richmond batters reached; three of which hit doubles. The final two-bagger, from Pomares, tied the game at six-all and took a winning decision away from Macko.

In the top of the ninth, Richmond took the lead. Facing Cats right-hander Abdiel Mendoza, Flying Squirrels designated hitter Andy Thomas singled in center fielder Carter Howell to put Richmond ahead, 7-6.

After New Hampshire tied it in the bottom of the ninth, Mendoza struck out two of the three batters he faced in the top of the 10th to set up McCarthy’s walk-off.

The series at Delta Dental Stadium continues Friday night with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. New Hampshire sends righty C.J. Van Eyk (2-3, 7.08 ERA) to face Richmond RHP Dylan Cumming (0-1, 1.13 ERA).

After six games against Richmond, the Fisher Cats welcome the Reading Fightin’ Phils to Manchester from Tuesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 23.