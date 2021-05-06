Mayor’s office shares results of residents’ views on spending American Rescue Plan money

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Office of Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig released survey results from Manchester residents on how American Rescue Plan funds should be spent.

On March 18, Craig released the survey, with 159 residents responding. Most discussed the social isolation, anxiety and financial impacts related to COVID-19, nearly 24 percent also talked about the positive impact the last year brought about.

“It has slowed us down in a way where we value our local community and realize the dependencies we have on each other. We’ve learned to love our neighbors more and to support ALL the businesses and people that are working hard each day,” said one resident.

When it came to the $44 million Manchester will receive through the American Rescue Plan, the most popular needs expressed by residents were for improvements to transportation, infrastructure and recreation, with nearly 32% of respondents hoping to spend these dollars improving roads, connecting the rail trail, and promoting a more walkable and livable city.

Additionally, approximately 28% of respondents said their top priority with the funds was affordable housing and assisting those in Manchester experiencing homelessness. 10% would like to see these dollars spent on education improvements, 10% on downtown improvements and local businesses, and 7% on public health.

A full copy of the survey results can be found below.

