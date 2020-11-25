City’s Emergency Operations Center provides list of locations investigated for temporary homeless shelter

The following map below provides a list of locations investigated for a temporary winter homeless shelter by the city’s Emergency Operations Center. The list was up-to-date as of approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020.
According to the EOC, a large “exhibition hall-style tent” at a to-be-determined location was also considered, but the operation cost was considered to be too high and would require significant security.
The EOC also reached out to other non-profits and faith-based organizations to ask for space, volunteers or both for a temporary shelter. Only one responded with an offer of volunteers, but this organization was not identified. Other organizations replied to indicated they would not provide space.
|Facilities Considered
|Facility
|Address
|Disposition
|Non-profits and Faith Based Organizations
|Cold called and emailed numerous organizations and presented the following options to these organizations:
One organization offered the potential use of volunteers only, no responses from most organizations, refusal to donate space from those that did respond.
|Cashin Center
|Currently set up for emergency Warming Center.
|Central High School
|Currently on the City’s Shelter Plan for Long Term Sheltering – viable option.
|All other schools listed in the City Shelter Plan
|Viable options depending on current use and location.
|SNHU Athletic Complex
|2500 River Rd.
|Currently in use for the Alternate Care Site (field hospital COVID related).
|Salvation Army
|Cedar St.
|Organization declined to participate.
|SNHU Arena
|No formal request submitted, advised by staff that corporate HQ had declined similar requests in other jurisdictions.
|NH Art Institute Dormitories
|1000 Elm St.
|Property owner declined.
|Former Shaw’s
|375 S. Willow St.
|Property owner declined.
|American Legion Post 79
|W. Brook St.
|Under consideration.
|Former Manchester Police Department
|Not suitable for number of individuals seeking shelter, requires significant renovations, cost is too high.
|JFK Arena
|Under consideration.
|Large exhibition hall style tent at undetermined location in the City
|Operation cost is too high, requires significant security.
|National Guard Armory
|Canal Street
|National Guard declined – currently in use.
|Sununu Youth Services Center
|River Road
|State declined – currently in use.
|Former Sky Zone
|500 Valley St.
|More suitable locations identified, therefore site was not evaluated.
|Former Sherwin-Williams
|555 Valley St.
|Deemed too small for number of individuals seeking shelter.
|Former Zaboo
|24 Depot St.
|More suitable locations identified, therefore site was not evaluated.
|Former Purely Wood
|293 Elm St.
|More suitable locations identified, therefore site was not evaluated.
|Former Cabonnay
|55 Bridge St.
|More suitable locations identified, therefore site was not evaluated.