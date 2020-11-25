City’s Emergency Operations Center provides list of locations investigated for temporary homeless shelter

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The following map below provides a list of locations investigated for a temporary winter homeless shelter by the city’s Emergency Operations Center. The list was up-to-date as of approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020.

According to the EOC, a large “exhibition hall-style tent” at a to-be-determined location was also considered, but the operation cost was considered to be too high and would require significant security.

The EOC also reached out to other non-profits and faith-based organizations to ask for space, volunteers or both for a temporary shelter. Only one responded with an offer of volunteers, but this organization was not identified. Other organizations replied to indicated they would not provide space.

Facilities Considered Facility Address Disposition Non-profits and Faith Based Organizations Cold called and emailed numerous organizations and presented the following options to these organizations: Request use of space and volunteers to staff Request use of space only Request of volunteers to staff another location One organization offered the potential use of volunteers only, no responses from most organizations, refusal to donate space from those that did respond. Cashin Center Currently set up for emergency Warming Center. Central High School Currently on the City’s Shelter Plan for Long Term Sheltering – viable option. All other schools listed in the City Shelter Plan Viable options depending on current use and location. SNHU Athletic Complex 2500 River Rd. Currently in use for the Alternate Care Site (field hospital COVID related). Salvation Army Cedar St. Organization declined to participate. SNHU Arena No formal request submitted, advised by staff that corporate HQ had declined similar requests in other jurisdictions. NH Art Institute Dormitories 1000 Elm St. Property owner declined. Former Shaw’s 375 S. Willow St. Property owner declined. American Legion Post 79 W. Brook St. Under consideration. Former Manchester Police Department Not suitable for number of individuals seeking shelter, requires significant renovations, cost is too high. JFK Arena Under consideration. Large exhibition hall style tent at undetermined location in the City Operation cost is too high, requires significant security. National Guard Armory Canal Street National Guard declined – currently in use. Sununu Youth Services Center River Road State declined – currently in use. Former Sky Zone 500 Valley St. More suitable locations identified, therefore site was not evaluated. Former Sherwin-Williams 555 Valley St. Deemed too small for number of individuals seeking shelter. Former Zaboo 24 Depot St. More suitable locations identified, therefore site was not evaluated. Former Purely Wood 293 Elm St. More suitable locations identified, therefore site was not evaluated. Former Cabonnay 55 Bridge St. More suitable locations identified, therefore site was not evaluated.