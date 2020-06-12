Mayor’s office announces re-opening schedule and guidelines for city facilities

MANCHESTER, NH – Ahead of the June 15th expiration of the Governor’s Stay-At-Home order, Mayor Joyce Craig and the Manchester Health Department have announced a timeline for the re-opening of city buildings and in-person city services.

Masks will be required for all public-facing employees and highly recommended for all members of the public entering city buildings. To better protect employees and citizens, the City of Manchester has installed barriers, where social distancing is not possible in all public-facing departments, will increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitation of common surfaces, and will have masks and hand sanitizer available for use, for visitors of City Hall and other city buildings.

While city departments are beginning to offer in-person services, it is still strongly encouraged for residents to complete as many services online or by appointment as possible, and limit the number of individuals entering city buildings to only those needed to complete the service.

To that end, starting next week, online processing fees will be waived for all online services, including services offered by the Tax Collector and City Clerk’s Offices, and additional accommodations will be made for individuals who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the immunocompromised or elderly.

In addition to reopening city buildings for in-person services, the Parks and Recreation Department also announced the reopening of playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer mini-pitches and the Derryfield Fit Lot by Friday, June 19.

The timeline for re-opening of city buildings is as follows:

Opening for in-person services on MONDAY, JUNE 15th (Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm):

Department of Public Works (475 Valley St)

Environmental Protection Division (300 Winston St)

Info Systems (100 Merrimack St)

Office of Youth Services (1528 Elm St)

Water Works (281 Lincoln St)

Welfare (1528 Elm St)

Opening for curbside service on MONDAY, JUNE 22nd (Monday – Friday, 10am – 2pm):

Manchester City Library (405 Pine St)

Opening for in-person services on MONDAY, JUNE 22nd (Hours TBD):

Assessor’s Office (City Hall)

City Clerk (City Hall)

City Solicitor (City Hall)

Finance Department (City Hall)

Human Resources (City Hall)

Mayor’s Office (City Hall)

Parking (City Hall)

Planning and Community Development (City Hall)

Tax Collector’s Office (City Hall)