Mayor’s Affordable Housing Taskforce releases recommendations addressing city’s housing issues

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, City Hall, Government 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig released the report of the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Taskforce, a potential blueprint toward providing more affordable housing in the city.

Over the past several months, the taskforce focused on three key areas in developing the report: funding and incentives; zoning, regulations and land use; and support services.

Three subcommittees focusing on these three topics provided 14 recommendations. The committee also provided general recommendation of creating a Housing Commission to track progress on the report’s recommendations, giving updates on housing issues to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and to reach out to the community on housing issues.

We began our work with the belief that housing is a fundamental human right,” said Craig. “I’m thankful to the members of the Affordable Housing Taskforce for their commitment to identifying solutions and outlining a path forward to respond to the challenges associated with affordable housing in Manchester.”

A full copy of the report can be found below.

